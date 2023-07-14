Variety’s Awards Circuit Roundtable Dissects Emmy Nods, Recounts All Of This Year’s Nominated Podcast Guests

Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast hosts Michael Schneider, Clayton Davis, Emily Longeretta and Jazz Tangcay gathered on Wednesday, just hours after the Television Academy announced this year’s Emmy nominations, to dissect the news — from the big winners like “Succession,” to the shocking omissions (no Harrison Ford or Elizabeth Olsen), and then the nice surprises (wow, “Jury Duty”!). The nominations were telling on a number of fronts — including the current assessment that we may very well see a beat “Succession”/”Ted Lasso” dominance.

Did the voting procedural changes help bring in a wider group of nominees? No. And will voters pick straight tickets of “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” nominees? Quite possible. Who will win the “SNL”/”Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” smackdown? What are our favorite faceoffs this year? (How can one pick between birthday celebrations for Norman Lear and Carol Burnett, for example?)

From snubs and surprises to big wins and the usual befuddlement, the Roundtable tackles it all in this week’s episode. Listen below!

Just this year alone, Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast was a must for Emmy contenders looking to campaign and get the word out. See below for some of this year’s episodes featuring Emmy nominees (and click to listen!):

Michael Shannon on ‘George & Tammy,’ Meeting Jessica Chastain and Being Ready for ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams on Growing Up (Mostly) Unscathed and His Show’s Supportive Teacher Fanbase

‘Shrinking’ Stars Jessica Williams and Christa Miller Discuss Developing Their On-Screen Friendship as a Nod to ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise

Elizabeth Debicki on the ‘Heaviness’ of Playing Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’: ‘It’s a Strange Place to Exist In’

Paul Walter Hauser Gets Frank About the Challenges of ‘Black Bird,’ Getting Sober and Why He Thought He Peaked with ‘Richard Jewell’

Riley Keough Knows You Don’t Believe Her, But She Really Didn’t Sing Before ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic on Outlasting the Stars He Parodies, Why He’s Not Making New Music and the Truth About His Torrid Affair With Madonna

Alex Borstein on the Legacy of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ as It Ends: ‘We Launched in Such a Perfect Moment’

Melanie Lynskey on the Personal, Heartbreaking Loss Behind Her ‘Yellowjackets’ Character

Kieran Culkin on Why Roman’s Wife and Kid Disappeared From ‘Succession’: ‘They Were Toying With Roman’s Sexuality’

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.