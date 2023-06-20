Cecily Strong and Ego Nwodim on Knowing When to Leave ‘SNL’ and Learning Not to Take Anything Personal 

It was Ego Nwodim’s year to step up at “Saturday Night Live.” And did she ever. After a major cast turnover last season, Nwodim is now one of the veteran cast members on the show — and one of its most utilized on-screen.

Nwodim found herself elevated to senior status as long-running “SNL” stars such as Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor opted to exit. Cecily Strong followed suit midway through the season.

“To be part of such a strong, sturdy institution is already quite a wonder in itself,” Nwodim says. “But then to have people who are such pillars in that institution go, it feels like, ‘Is this going to work again? Is it going to feel the way it felt before? Is it going to feel better… or feel worse?’”

Cast changes have been a fact of life on “SNL” from the beginning. And somehow, for nearly 50 years, the show has made it work. (Well, with a few notable exceptions of hires that flamed out before ever making it to air. Google it.) But every so often, there’s a generational shift as several members of the old guard leave at once. Most of the time, there’s no fanfare — the show just moves on. But because Strong briefly returned to the show this past fall, she was able to get a proper on-air farewell.

It was only fitting: She joined the show in 2012 and left after the Christmas show in December, becoming the longest-running female cast member ever.

“I think it’s even more rare at ‘SNL’ to say goodbye in a happy mood,” Strong says. “It was very important to me that when I left it felt like a graduation as opposed to a divorce. And there were a couple of years there it could have gone the other way.”

Dan Doperalski for Variety

Nwodim, who grew close with Strong, says the cast turnover feels like par for the course on a show she likens to “comedy E.R.” “Every week is different,” she says. “You think you have something figured out and then a new case comes in, and you got to solve that. And so that transition felt like just another ‘comedy E.R.’ situation where it was like, ‘All right, we don’t know what this is going to be like without these people.’ There’s a little fear. But try to lean into the excitement.”

Variety spoke to Strong and Nwodim about their friendship, Strong’s decision to leave “SNL,” advice they received upon joining “SNL” and the character Nwodim is willing to do more of.

Cecily, there seems to be more opportunities for “SNL” stars to do side projects, like “Schmigadoon.” How did that change from before?

Cecily Strong: I think COVID was a big part of that. There was a concerted effort to keep a bigger group, I think, in order to keep the core a little longer.

But they seem more willing to let people take some time off, which means to some degree, you don’t ever really have to leave, right?

Strong: It felt like all these new people that are so amazing, they’re not going to be able to have the space if we don’t leave the space. So, it just felt like it was time to leave the space.

Ultimately only Kenan will be there forever.

Strong: Kenan is a different beast than all of us. He can do it forever. And we want him to do it forever.

Ego, what was it like when you first joined? Did Cecily take you aside to tell you how everything works?

Ego Nwodim: It’s nerve racking. I came in on my own. I was the only [new] cast member hired. It was so wild to be the only new kid at school. There was just such a huge learning curve. And then my first season, I went on vacation with Cecily. We went to Cabo. Cecily took me under her wing in that way, and I think wanted to make sure that she was being a good leader. It’s so challenging with so many talented people in the cast. Anytime anyone kind of extends a hand or even a friendship, it’s so special. It feels like you’re grasping for it with everything inside of you.

Do you remember some of those early pieces of advice?

Nwodim: Cecily had said to me, the show is always going to be worried about the show. The show is not worried about any one individual. The show is concerned about producing a good show every week. And it’s not thinking, “How does Ego feel?” Hearing that and knowing it really is not personal, and it’s not a reflection of your worth or your talent … that was really helpful.

Cecily, what did you first see in Ego that made you want to mentor her?

Strong: [to Nwodim] I think at the table read, you did the “weary mom.” That was the first where I started seeing it in Ego, like, she’s really good. And then in the past couple years, I kept telling Ego and Heidi [Gardner] both, they just brought so much every week.

In the past couple years, it seems there is less of a reliance on recurring characters. Is that by design? Are there certain characters who you’d like to bring back more often?

Nwodim: “Lisa from Temecula” is very special to me. And that was a fun one to get to bring back and I want to bring her back more. But as a performer, I don’t love recurring characters for myself. Because you can never top the first time. It’s fun to embody those characters, but then to try to achieve the same reaction a second go around, or third or fourth, just feels like such a tall obstacle to surmount that I’m like, it’s not worth it.

Strong: When I started, they ordered up recurring sketches. And I remember pushing back a couple of times. It’s fun to do, but I prefer to have a bit more space in between. Also, with everything so easy to find online, it feels like it’s already recurred. Because people have been watching and send it around. Then you really have a lot of pressure to top it. “Weekend Update” is different, but even then, I want a year in between.

Cecily, who mentored you when you arrived at “SNL”?

Strong: Bill Hader took Tim [Robinson], Aidy [Bryant] and I out to dinner. And then Fred [Armisen] would text a lot. I also shared an office with Joe Kelly, who’s now an executive producer on “Ted Lasso.” But you have to do so much on your own. There’s so much that they don’t tell you. You have to figure out a lot on your own very quickly. I didn’t know there wasn’t a backstage.

Nwodim: I’m still discovering things today.

Strong: They assume cue cards are things that everyone knows how to do immediately. If it’s your first year, nobody’s going to say, “Excuse me, I have a question on how to do cue cards.”

Nwodim: You don’t want to be a nuisance. So, you’re like, “I’m just going to pretend I know how to do this.”

Cecily, what was your most embarrassing moment on your tenure?

Strong: I do remember being dressed like an old woman and walking in front of the camera. And everyone laughed. I remember being like, “That’s it. I’m fired.” That was my first year.

I think people just assumed that was part of the joke, right?

Strong: Maybe, I sure didn’t. I was like, oh, I’m going to remember that for 10-and-a-half years. And I did.

Do you do you miss it?

Strong: Yes. I miss a lot of it. I miss the people. I miss the day to day being on the show. It’s the greatest job in the world, and to be part of that club that we’re all part of is… I can’t imagine a bigger honor, really, in my life. But I definitely felt like I’m done.

What is the sort of the statute of limitations on when you get to come back to guest star?

Strong: I would love to give it a bit more space. The 50th anniversary is coming up. I already feel like I know I’ll be back for that. So, I’m not in any rush.

Cecily, what’s your favorite Ego moment on “SNL” thus far?

Strong: I couldn’t pick a favorite; I would just say I’m constantly blown away by her writing and her performing everything she brought to the show every week. It was just like a bottomless pit of ideas, humor and heart. I think she’s got a great mind for keeping what’s important in mind too. [To Nwodim] I think you could do this for so long. You have so much to give this show and they’re very lucky to have you.

Ego, how about what Cecily meant to you?

Nwodim: You’re not even seeing the half of what Cecily Strong has in the tank. [To Strong] You are easily one of the most versatile performers I have ever gotten to witness, and I continue to be inspired by you and all that you are, everything you brought to the show. The way you navigated, ultimately, with your own health and wellness in mind but also giving the show your all in terms of talent. The things I got to witness at that table read I will feel eternally grateful and fortunate. I don’t know that I’ll ever meet someone ever again who is as versatile of a performer as you are ever. I love you.