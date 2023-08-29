Dan Rather, John Quiñones, David Martin Among This Year’s NATAS Gold Circle Inductees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has tapped broadcast journalist icon Dan Rather, as well as veteran network correspondents John Quiñones and David Martin to be inducted into its annual Gold Circle honor society. NATAS’ 2023 Gold and Silver Circle inductees will be recognized at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmys on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 in New York.

The Gold and Silver Circle inductees “are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively,” the org said in a statement. “They represent the best and brightest in the industry.”

“This year’s Gold & Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens.”

Here is this year’s class:

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, Independent Lens

Chris White, Executive Producer, American Documentary

CNN leads this year’s News & Documentary Emmy nominations, with 45 overall — including seven for “Anderson Cooper 360.” Meanwhile, “Vice News Tonight,” which was canceled this spring, landed 28 nominations — helping Vice News score a total of 30, good enough for second place among outlets.

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards received more than 2300 submissions from the calendar year of 2022, and nominations were judged by a pool of over 1000 people from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary community. This year’s News & Doc Emmys will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (news categories) and on Thursday, Sept. 28 (doc categories) at the Palladium Times Square in New York. See the full list of nominees here.