Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Comedy) – There’s Nothing Small About What Jessica Williams Brings to ‘Shrinking’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: April 27, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Weekly Commentary: Jessica Williams the lovable therapist and scene-stealing Gaby on Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” and completely steals the show.
Her beautiful creation of the character provides the dramedy, which also stars contenders Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the lifeblood and emotional backbone needed to navigate the series successfully. Imagining a supporting comedy actress lineup without her would be criminal. Going from a correspondent on “The Daily Show” to delivering one of the best performances of any actor this year is a wonderful journey to witness.
In addition, her two co-stars — Christa Miller as the nosey neighbor Liz and Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy’s grief-stricken daughter — are also magnetic in their roles. Depending on how much the TV Academy goes for the show, perhaps there’s room for more than one woman from the Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein-created comedy.
As always, it won’t be easy with heavy hitters such as former winners Hannah Waddingham from her Apple counterpart “Ted Lasso” and last year’s winner Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary.”
However, in regards to “Abbott,” much like “Modern Family” executed a few times throughout its Emmy run, the TV Academy may feel inclined to reward someone new in such an incredible ensemble of actors. That could give Janelle James, who plays the sometimes incompetent but always funny principal Ava, her chance to walk up onto the Emmy stage. Gracing the cover of Variety recently, she’s undoubtedly in the hunt for her first major piece of recognition (and it would be warranted).
I also wouldn’t count out any of the sketch comedy performers such as Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong from “Saturday Night Live” and Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, both impeccably funny and talented on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” a show that’s due for acting recognition.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX)
- Sarah Goldberg — “Barry” (HBO)
- Lisa Ann Walter — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Next in Line
- Christa Miller — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Michelle Yeoh — “American Born Chinese” (Disney+)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Cecily Strong— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Ego Nwodim— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Molly Shannon — “The Other Two” (HBO)
- Juno Temple — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Zazie Beetz — “Atlanta” (FX)
- Ariana DeBose — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Skye Townsend — “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- Gabrielle Dennis — “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- Christina Ricci — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Lukita Maxwell — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Lisa Ann Walter — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Laurie Metcalf — “The Conners” (ABC)
- Mireille Enos — “Lucky Hank” (AMC)
- Djouliet Amara — “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Hunter — “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
- Ally Maki — “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
- Gabrielle Dennis — “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
- Michaela Jay Rodriguez — “Loot” (Apple TV+)
- Dove Cameron — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Kristen Chenoweth — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Ariana DeBose — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Jane Krakowski — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Heidi Gardener — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Christa Miller — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Lukita Maxwell — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Lily Rabe — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Juno Temple — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Danielle Pinnock — “Ghosts” (CBS)
- Rebecca Wisocky — “Ghosts” (CBS)
- Michelle Yeoh — “American Born Chinese” (Disney+)
- Susan Berger — “Jury Duty” (Freevee)
- Cassandra Blair — “Jury Duty” (Freevee)
- Zazie Beetz — “Atlanta” (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX)
- Abby Elliott — “The Bear” (FX)
- Rachel Bloom — “Reboot” (FX)
- D’Arcy Carden — “Barry” (HBO)
- Sarah Goldberg — “Barry” (HBO)
- Gabrielle Dennis — “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- Skye Townsend — “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- Judith Light — “Julia” (HBO)
- Rachel Bloom — “Julia” (HBO)
- Molly Shannon — “The Other Two” (HBO)
- Cara Delevingne — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jayne Houdyshell — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Wanda Sykes — “History of the World Part II” (Hulu)
- Chloe Fineman— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Heidi Gardner— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Punkie Johnson— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Molly Kearney— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) **
- Ego Nwodim— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Sarah Sherman— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Cecily Strong— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Courtney Henggeler — “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- Mary Mouser — “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- Diana Maria Riva — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
- Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- Camille Razat — “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- Farah Bsieso — “Mo” (Netflix)
- Teresa Ruiz — “Mo” (Netflix)
- Poorna Jagannathan — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
- Richa Moorjani — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
- Lee Rodriguez — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
- Megan Suri — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
- Ramona Young — “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
- Sian Clifford — “Unstable” (Netflix)
- Emma Ferreira — “Unstable” (Netflix)
- Rachel Marsh — “Unstable” (Netflix)
- Journey Christine — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)
- Gabrielle Dennis — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)
- Khali Spraggins — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)
- Gwendoline Christie — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Riki Lindhome — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Christina Ricci — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Edie Falco — “Bupkis” (Peacock)
- Grace Byers — “Harlem” (Prime Video)
- Jerrie Johnson — “Harlem” (Prime Video)
- Shoniqua Shandai — “Harlem” (Prime Video)
- D’Arcy Carden — “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)
- Sally Hawkins — “Mammals” (Prime Video)
- Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Marin Hinkle — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Caroline Aaron — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Jennifer Garner — “Party Down” (Starz)
- Jane Lynch — “Party Down” (Starz)
- Megan Mullally — “Party Down” (Starz)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) — Season 1
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.