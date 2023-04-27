Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Comedy) – There’s Nothing Small About What Jessica Williams Brings to ‘Shrinking’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: April 27, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James for Variety JD Barnes for Variety

Weekly Commentary: Jessica Williams the lovable therapist and scene-stealing Gaby on Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” and completely steals the show.

Her beautiful creation of the character provides the dramedy, which also stars contenders Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the lifeblood and emotional backbone needed to navigate the series successfully. Imagining a supporting comedy actress lineup without her would be criminal. Going from a correspondent on “The Daily Show” to delivering one of the best performances of any actor this year is a wonderful journey to witness.

In addition, her two co-stars — Christa Miller as the nosey neighbor Liz and Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy’s grief-stricken daughter — are also magnetic in their roles. Depending on how much the TV Academy goes for the show, perhaps there’s room for more than one woman from the Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein-created comedy.

As always, it won’t be easy with heavy hitters such as former winners Hannah Waddingham from her Apple counterpart “Ted Lasso” and last year’s winner Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary.”

However, in regards to “Abbott,” much like “Modern Family” executed a few times throughout its Emmy run, the TV Academy may feel inclined to reward someone new in such an incredible ensemble of actors. That could give Janelle James, who plays the sometimes incompetent but always funny principal Ava, her chance to walk up onto the Emmy stage. Gracing the cover of Variety recently, she’s undoubtedly in the hunt for her first major piece of recognition (and it would be warranted).

I also wouldn’t count out any of the sketch comedy performers such as Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong from “Saturday Night Live” and Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, both impeccably funny and talented on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” a show that’s due for acting recognition.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Christa Miller — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) Michelle Yeoh — “American Born Chinese” (Disney+)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) — Season 1

Emmy Awards Predictions Categories

DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | VARIETY SKETCH, SERIES, SPECIALS |

Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories

GUEST ACTING, VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED |

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.