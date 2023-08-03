Emmy Episode Submissions Revealed: Pedro Pascal’s Debatable Pick, No ‘Succession’ Actor Chooses ‘Connor’s Wedding’ and James Marsden Just Might Win

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Choose wisely, for while the true Grail will bring you life; the false Grail will take it from you.”

This quote from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989) could also apply to selecting episode submissions for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Some choose well, others not so much.

Per Emmy rules, after the nominations are officially announced, the selections for drama series and comedy series each choose six episodes that best exhibit the very best of their nominated seasons. This contrasts with directors and writers, who make their picks before the phase one voting period.

One of the most interesting observations about this year’s submissions surrounds the fourth and final season of HBO’s “Succession.” The third episode, “Connor’s Wedding,” which many called one of the best episodes of the series (and television at large), is nominated for writing and directing. But with 14 “Succession” actors nominated across the main and guest categories, not one of them selected the landmark episode. Not even Alan Ruck, whose character’s name is in the title.

In the main acting categories, each nominee chooses one episode that best showcases their performance. The art of selecting the “correct” episode has been long debated by awards pundits on whether it actually matters when it comes to winning. After all, are Television Academy members actually voting on the impact of a single episode, or are they taking the entire season (or series) into consideration?

With numerous deserving contenders, episode submissions can level the playing field. But they may also explain why certain frontrunners never reach the Emmy stage.

Robin Wright picked up six acting noms for her turn as Claire Underwood in Netflix’s “House of Cards.” She had her best year on the streamer’s inaugural TV contender in its second season. But her choice to submit the season finale, which features a crying scene on a staircase, was a head-scratcher, especially since many expected her to select the ultra-buzzy “Chapter 17,” in which her character talks about being sexually assaulted. This misstep likely led to Julianna Margulies’ win for “The Good Wife.”

When ABC’s “Modern Family” was on its historic five-season winning streak, fans hoped each ensemble member could get a statuette-holding moment on stage. As Mitch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson bewildered pundits when he selected the third season episode titled “Leap Day,” which is instead a full-on showcase for his counterpart, Eric Stonestreet. The move resulted in Stronestreet’s second Emmy win.

Below, Variety weighs some of the good, bad and intriguing choices from this year’s Emmy acting nominees.

Great Submissions (You Could Win)

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) — “Mom City”

The “Mom City” episode of “Ted Lasso” includes comedy tackling parental issues and features Becky Ann Baker’s bravura turn as Ted’s visiting mother. If her guest comedy actress nom turns into a win, that could be great news for Dunster, who in this episode finally confronts his Dad. Moreover, five of the six episodes submitted for the reigning comedy series champ are from the second half of the season, which includes this key episode. (Perhaps they are inadvertently acknowledging the season’s rough start?)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) — “Burial”

The aftermath of the iconic “Qui” episode, one of the six selected for “Yellowjackets” in the drama series category, is what New Zealand’s Melanie Lynskey has opted to put forth in hopes of winning her first major Emmy. With a Nirvana needle drop and a chilling “Oh, Bruce!” delivery from the actor before killing a goat, this is a smart pick for a character dealing with losing a child.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) — “Fire”

Ralph won her first statuette last year for her work as the wise teacher Barbara. All signs were pointing toward her co-star Janelle James taking it home this year, especially after choosing the hilarious “Fundraiser” episode. But Ralph replied with a killer selection: the episode in which Barbara’s candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge, and she starts suffering from mild PTSD. Her second win could be incoming.

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO) — “When We Are in Need”

In HBO’s dystopian video game adaptation, Ellie awakens in a cage in a town where bad things happen that will change her forever. It’s where Ramsey shows off their acting chops and features some of the best acting moments of the inaugural season.

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO) — “With Open Eyes”

Strong is the only “Succession” actor to submit the finale, which is strange considering most leading candidates tend to do the same. That strategy brought winners like Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) to the stage. With Strong being the only former winner in the running, could it be the move that pays off?

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) — “So Long, Farewell”

Since we can’t officially say it’s Sudeikis’ final season, we’ll say that the season (series?) finale of “Ted Lasso” packed quite a punch for many, and it could be what pushes the two-time winner ahead of Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Interesting Picks (Not My First Choice, but Does the Job)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX) — “Braciole”

Every episode of “The Bear” shows White at his very best, but going with the Season 1 finale instead of the pilot (typical of a freshman show) is an exciting choice. Especially since it’s the one that has the most “laughs” (and there aren’t many in this very loosely titled comedy).

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO) — “Church and State”

Roman Roy attending his father’s funeral and breaking down during the eulogy is superb — and possibly Culkin at his best. I thought he could have submitted “Kill List,” which his co-star Alexander Skarsgård put forward, featuring Roman’s blow-up on a Norwegian mountain. That episode had the actor put his stake in the ground as a frontrunner, followed by his exclusive reveal to Variety that he was switching from supporting to lead.

Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) — “Tailgate Party”

On election eve, Tom and Shiv finally had it out on the balcony of their apartment, and it was explosive. It’s easy to understand why last year’s supporting drama actor winner Macfadyen would choose it, but Snook, who, like her co-star Culkin, switched from supporting to lead, had a couple of more obvious options. Of all the “Succession” actors not to choose “Connor’s Wedding,” the Australian star is the most glaring, with her heartbreaking “Daddy?” delivery that showed she can do so much with so little. Hopefully, the pairing of the two will pay off for both.

Brian Cox and Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO) — “The Rehearsal”

Both Brian Cox and Alan Ruck submitted “The Rehearsal,” the episode before Logan’s death. Cox, of course, has only a few choices, since his death comes early on in the season. But Ruck had some more interesting selections he could have made for his first career nom. Perhaps the two Roys with the smallest amount of screen time think they can score in a packaged deal?

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock) — “Dead Man’s Hand”

Pilot episodes are typical for actors nominated. Still, when I think of Lyonne’s best moments from “Poker Face,” better episodes showcase her range, especially the finale, “Escape From Shit Mountain.”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Freevee) — “Ineffective Assistance”

I’m going out on a limb by predicting James Marsden will win his first Emmy for Amazon Freevee’s hidden-camera comedy. I don’t think he has any episode in which he’s not stealing every frame. But what worries me (slightly) is his choice for a later-season episode rather than an earlier one that has him genuinely shining.

This Might Cost You (“Wrong Answer, McFly”)

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO) — “Kin”

We stan Pedro Pascal and love everything that surrounds his history-making nomination. However, the selection of the episode where Joel and Ellie escape the raiders and resulting in Joel getting stabbed and falling off a horse, is one of the lesser moves seen this year. Noteworthy, the Jasmila Žbanić directed work has a great exchange between Pascal and Gabriel Luna as his brother Tommy after revealing Ellie’s secret to him. I would have advised the Chilean actor to select the pilot episode featuring his daughter’s death or the emotional finale as he becomes a bonafide action hero as he saves Ellie. A move like this can make all the difference in a tight lead drama actor race where “Succession” actors could vote split.

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO) — “You’re Charming”

Why Hader picked the third episode of the last season of “Barry” instead of its finale, “Wow,” which is nominated for directing and writing, is beyond my understanding. This mimics the misguided choice during his final “Saturday Night Live” season to not put forth his last curtain call, which featured an extended sequence of his famed Stefon. Instead, he went with the Seth MacFarlane-hosted episode that had him performing (hilariously) with puppets.

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix) — “Friend or Woe”

Considering the viral moment of Jenna Ortega dancing on the Netflix prequel series “Wednesday” was everywhere on social media, the episode “Woe What a Night” felt like a no-brainer submission. Instead, the young actor chose the Tim Burton-nominated episode. This is understandable, but not what she needs in order to beat either Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” (who smartly picked “Teacher’s Conference”) or Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (who brilliantly selected the series finale).

