Warner Bros, Discovery to Serve up U.S. Tennis in 45 European Territories – Global Bulletin

SERVING FOR THE MATCH

Warner Bros. Discovery has extended its rights to show the U.S. Open in 45 markets across Europe, including exclusive access in 42 territories, after reaching a new five-year agreement with the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Territories excluded from the deal are Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Ireland.

The deal includes live and highlights rights with every match on every court available to stream on discovery+ and the Eurosport app in addition to live television coverage during the tournament on Eurosport 1 and 2.

Markets including the Nordics will also have the option to showcase the best matches on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channels.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported record audience engagement in many major markets following the 2022 US Open. This includes the best ever streaming performance on its digital platforms, doubling its audience year-on-year on discovery+, and securing the highest ever viewership on Eurosport 2.

BBC DRAMA APPOINTMENTS

The British Broadcasting Corporation has announced three new appointees to its BBC Drama commissioning team. Danielle Scott-Haughton and Nick Lambon join as commissioning editors for BBC Drama. Sami El-Hadi will be BBC Drama’s new head of development.

Scott-Haughton joins the BBC from Balloon Entertainment where she has worked for the past seven years, most recently as development executive for scripted television and as executive producer on “Champion.”



Lambon has worked across a range of scripted titles, with previous credits including script editor on multiple series of “Doctor Who” and “DCI Banks,” assistant producer on series one of “Sanditon,” and as script producer and then producer on “Silent Witness.”

El-Hadi joins from production company The Forge, where he was development executive. Sami was previously at Working Title, where he worked as script executive on titles including Channel 4’s BAFTA winning “We Are Lady Parts” and the BBC’s “Everything I Know About Love.”

INDIA PROBES ADANI DEALINGS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country’s markets regulator has begun investigating allegations made by Hindenburg Research, against companies owned by multi-billionaire Gautam Adani.



Hindenburg is a U.S. investment firm that specializes in short selling, i.e. profiting when share prices drop, which issued a research paper accusing the Adani cluster of market manipulation and fraud. While Adani Group has denied the claims, the suggestions of impropriety have caused the group’s stock values to fall by more than $100 billion. SEBI said it is examining market activity around the report. The Adani Group to date has relatively small media and entertainment activities, but has announced major ambitions in the sector.