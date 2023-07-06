‘Vietnam Idol’ Revived After Seven-Year Absence With Focus on Youth

After a seven-year hiatus, Fremantle, Cat Tien Sa Media Group and VTV3 have partnered to revive Vietnam’s star-maker competition series “Vietnam Idol.”

This revival will have a focus on youth audiences and aspirants, as the show builds up its presence on all major social platforms and local university campuses for casting.

Music industry judges include producer Huy Tuan, singer-songwriters Son Tung MTP and My Tam and director Nguyen Quang Dung, who have all previously served in the capacity in previous seasons. Duc Bao will host.

The road to stardom on the show involves three months of competition – starting from the in-person open casting calls and a highlight music festival in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – where 100 contenders will sing their way through the selection rounds for a shot at the theater rounds, live rounds and the finals gala.

Haryaty Rahman, executive VP distribution Asia, international at Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Cat Tien Sa and VTV3 to bring back the highly anticipated ‘Vietnam Idol’ for audiences in the region. ‘Idols’ is a renowned format in Vietnam and globally – after seven years off air, we are incredibly excited to see the new generation of stars that Vietnam Idol will soon uncover.”

Nguyen Quang Minh, CEO at Cat Tien Sa Media Group, added: “This year’s revival of ‘Vietnam Idol’ just demonstrates the enduring recognition of the show as a platform for stars. We look forward to inviting budding idols from all regions, genres and walks of life to audition. We’ve even opened up the chance for Vietnamese talents living abroad to join ‘Vietnam Idol’ 2023 – and to discover the next great musical sensation.”

Licensed to Cat Tien Sa from Fremantle and airing on free-to-air channel VTV3, the latest season of “Vietnam Idol” will air from July 8.