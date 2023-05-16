Russian Actor Begins Rape Trial in Singapore

A Singapore-based Russian national Lev Panfilov is now on trial in the city on four charges of molesting, sexually assaulting and raping a woman.



The man is an actor and online personality known to the public from the WahBanana YouTube channel, where he appeared between 2020 and May 2021. He is currently employed in the job recruitment industry.



The incident is alleged to have occurred in January 2021 after Panfilov and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, met in person for the first time.



Singapore media report that Panfilov has requested that the case move to trial. Proceedings that began on Tuesday included testimony from a police officer who took Panfilov’s underwear and bedding as samples.



If found guilty of molesting, he faces two years of jail, caning or a fine or any combination of those penalties. If he is found guilty of penetrative sexual assault or rape the penalty rises to up to 20 years in jail, caning, a fine or a combination of those punishments.



The prosecution argues that the pair met on the Tinder dating app, that Panfilov offered to help the woman with her screenplay and, after a meeting at a restaurant, went together to his shared apartment. There they watched comedy sketches, before the alleged non-consensual incident took place. He later booked her a hire car home.



Some days after the alleged incident the woman complained of abdominal pain, reported events to the police and attended a women’s hospital.



Singapore media reports that the prosecution intends to call 14 witnesses.



The trial continues.