‘Reborn Rich,’ Hit Korea Drama Series, Set for Thai Remake at Viu

Multi-territory Asian streaming platform Viu is to deliver a Thai version of hit drama series “Reborn Rich.”



The 16-episode Korean drama was produced by Korea’s JTBC Studios and Viu, aired on JTBC in Korea between November and December 2022 and was branded as a Viu Original in the 16-territoires in which it operates.



Its story sees a long-term employee of a large family-run conglomerate falsely accused of embezzlement. After he is shot on an overseas business trip, he finds himself in the body of the family’s grandson and decides to use his new identity as a means by which to take revenge on the family and the corporation.



Starring Song Joong-ki, “Reborn Rich” was one of the top-ranking dramas of all time on JTBC and on Viu.

Viu announced news of the Thai remake at an upfront event in Bangkok on Thursday evening. But it disclosed no information – production company, director or showrunner or cast – beyond an expected premiere date in 2024.



In Bangkok, the company unwrapped Thai titles including “Shadow,” “Close Friend: Soju Bomb,” “The Outing” and the previously announced “Get Rich,” a 16-episode, school-set drama set to upload on May 2. The Thai slate covers a range of genres, from romantic to mystery drama, “in line with the consumer demand observed in the market.”



“Shadow” is a dark fantasy drama about disturbing dreams that will be available in July. “Close Friend: Soju Bomb” is a 6-episode drama about five friends who want to become Korean-style idols. Uploading in November, “The Outing” is a drama about the complicated love lives of three families that are revealed when they take a works outing.



Earlier this month at the FilMart rights market, Viu repeated its plan to deliver 25 originals in the current year. Thai drama “Love Me Again,” which is already airing, is among the 25.



“Showcasing our local Viu Original titles within the local markets is important for us as we continue to develop content that works locally and regionally. Having the cast and crew present gives us the unique opportunity to showcase the talent behind the upcoming content we are producing,” said Derek Wong, head of Viu Originals, in Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa.