Netflix Picks up ‘Mukai-kun’ Completed Japanese Romance Series From Nippon TV

Netflix has acquired Nippon TV’s upcoming already completed rom-com drama “Turn to me Mukai-kun.”

The series explores the story of a man who has lost touch with the intricacies of a relationship, a universal theme for anyone unlucky in love, or in search of that special someone.

The series will stream on Netflix Japan starting Wednesday, immediately after Nippon TV’s Wednesday primetime air slot, with global streaming of the series to follow on all Netflix outlets. Hulu Japan, which is owned by Nippon TV, will also stream the series immediately after the Japan terrestrial and cable broadcast.

“Turn to me Mukai-kun” is based on the award-winning manga by Nemu Yoko, currently running on a popular monthly comic magazine Feel Young. Local heart throb Akaso Eiji stars in the leading role with Ikuta Erika, Fujiwara Sakura, Okayama Amane and Ziasen Naomi alongside.

Viewers are immersed in the tumultuous dating journey of a 33-year-old man whose life seems perfect in every aspect except one—the absence of his true love. With his striking looks, charming personality and successful career, he seemingly has it all. Fate intervenes as he unexpectedly reignites a flame with an unforgettable ex.

The show, with 60-minute episodes, was written by Watanabe Mako and is co-directed by Kusano Shogo and Shigeyama Yoshinori. With Mikami Eriko as chief producer. Other producer credits go to Suzuki Katsuhiro, Yanai Kuniko, Myoenzono Hiroki and Fukui Mei.

“It is the first time that our primetime series will stream on Netflix in Japan immediately after Nippon TV’s prime time air slot, with global streaming to follow, marking a groundbreaking moment. With the talented Eiji Akaso starring as the lead in this rom-com series, I am confident that viewers worldwide will fall in love with this captivating romance drama,” said Miyata Keisuke, head of sales, global business, Nippon TV.

Although Netflix and Hulu Japan compete, Nippon TV and Netflix have a track record of cooperation. Examples include the licensing of a slate of animation content and a second season of unscripted reality show “Old Enough.”