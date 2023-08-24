Spy Thriller ‘Moving’ Becomes Most Viewed Korean Original Series Across Disney+, Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney+ has scored the next breakout hit from Asia after “Squid Game.”

Star-studded international espionage series “Moving” has become the most watched Korean original on Disney+ globally and Hulu in the U.S., based on hours streamed after seven days.

In its first week since launch on Aug. 9, the series also became the most watched series on Disney+ across Asia Pacific, including in Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan – based on hours watched – and the biggest premiere on Disney+ in Korea to date, based on hours streamed in the first week since launch. “Moving” launched globally on Disney+ in 65 markets and countries and Hulu in the U.S.

Featuring stars who are household names in Korea, including Ryu Seung-ryong (“Life is Beautiful”), Han Hyo-joo (“20th Century Girl”) and Zo In-sung (“Smugglers”), “Moving” is based on Kang Full’s hit webtoon. It tells the story of a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities including flight, instant healing and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the “monsters” they once were.

“The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of ‘Moving’ has exceeded our expectations,” said Carol Choi, executive VP of original content strategy, The Walt Disney Company APAC. “From the U.S. to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast and incredible post-production effects – all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling.”

The first 11 episodes of “Moving” are now available. Two new episodes are set to release every Wednesday, with a three-part series finale slated for Sept. 20.

Korean content now available on Disney+ includes the Blue Dragon Series Award-winning “Big Bet,” starring popular actor Choi Min-sik (“Oldboy”) as a serial entrepreneur who repeatedly breaks the law to help bolster his burgeoning casino business; “The Zone: Survival Mission”; and “Soundtrack #1.” The streamer also has a robust Asia slate.