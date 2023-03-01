‘Get It Beauty,’ Long-Running Korean Lifestyle Show, Set for U.S. Adaptation

CJ ENM and Scott Sternberg Productions have agreed a deal under which popular Korean lifestyle show “Get it Beauty” will be adapted for the U.S. market.



The move dials into a growing wave of international success for Korean unscripted TV shows, following on from earlier success for Korean scripted dramas such as “Squid Game” and “Crash Landing on You.” It also amplifies the growing reach of Korean beauty standards and the cosmetic brands that support them.



“Get it Beauty” has run for 18 seasons in Korea since launching in 2006. It is hosted by three beauty icons, who invite beauty specialists such as physical trainers, hairdressers, and make-up artists into the studio to demonstrate their expertise to a live studio audience who actively participate in the tutorials. It has made stars of some of the specialists and catapulted some products to commercial success – it awards a mark of commendation to products coming top in its tests.



“I was immediately drawn to [the Korean show] because of its unique format, huge audience & unprecedented longevity. In addition, Its production value and talent participation proves its potential value here in the US,” said Sternberg in a statement. “A lifestyle show like this ticks a lot of boxes, as we see more and more celebrities align themselves with beauty brands. ‘Get It Beauty’ is inspirational, aspirational, transactional, and interactive.”



No U.S. broadcaster or streaming platform has been announced for the retread.



Korean popular culture has become a multi-faceted global phenomenon that stretches from film and TV content, music (K-pop) to beauty, fashion and food. Korean beauty brands, including Missha, Innisfree, Etude House, Clio and Tonymoly, now have global reach.



“ ‘Get It Beauty’ is more than just a TV show. It is CJ ENM’s iconic lifestyle program that has led the K-beauty trend and brought about synergy with numerous brands. Coupled with Scott’s insight about the U.S. market, Korea’s beauty infrastructure and CJ ENM’s production experience, we expect the show to take place as a beauty trend leader in the United States,” said Seo Jang-ho SVP of CJ ENM content business. CJ ENM is Korea’s largest entertainment conglomerate and includes a range of activities from film production and distribution (“Parasite”) to TV production (Studio Dragon and Fifth Season) to music shows and live events (K-CON, MAMA Awards).

Scott Sternberg Productions is a creator and producer of series including: “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”; “The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas”; “Exposed with Deborah Norville”; “Killer Siblings”; “On the Case with Paula Zahn”; “Protection Court”; “Live from Daryl’s House”; “The Chris Isaak Hour”; and “The Robert Plant Interview.”