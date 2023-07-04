Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon Team on Netflix Mystery Thriller ‘Do Patti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kajol and Kriti Sanon will lead the cast of Netflix India’s mystery thriller original film “Do Patti.”

The film also marks the producing debuts of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon. Billed as a “thrilling suspense-filled ride,” the film is set in the hills of northern India. A director has not been revealed yet.

Kajol, one of India’s best-loved actors, has credits that include romance “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” melodrama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” romantic thriller “Fanaa” and drama “My Name Is Khan.” She made her streaming debut with Netflix film “Tribhanga,” which played from 2021, and stars in a segment of the streamer’s “Lust Stories 2,” which released June 29. She will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar series “The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha,” the Indian adaptation of CBS series “The Good Wife.”

Dhillon’s 2021 mystery drama “Haseen Dillruba” was a hit for Netflix. Sanon’s “Mimi” was released on Netflix and JioCinema. Her recent credits include “Bhediya,” “Shehzada” and “Adipurush.” Kajol and Sanon starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in Rohit Shetty’s “Dilwale” (2015).

Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with ‘Do Patti.’ Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We’re looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories.”

Kajol added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after ‘Tribhanga’ and ‘Lust Stories 2,’ this time for an exhilarating ride that is ‘Do Patti.’ The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. ‘Do Patti’ has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Sanon said: “ ‘Do Patti’ is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey.”

Dhillon said: “Being a part of ‘Do Patti’ as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight.”