Greenbird Media Cluster Acquired by STV Studios – Global Bulletin

GREENBIRD FLIES TO NEW OWNER



Scotland’s STV Studios has acquired the 15 companies operated by “Lego Masters” producer Greenbird Media for £21.4 million ($27.3 million). Israel’s Keshet International acquired 60% of Greenbird five years ago. STV Studios has now acquired 100% of Greenbird, including Keshet’s stake.

Greenbird founders, Jamie Munro and Stuart Mullin, will join the STV Studios board in the roles of chief commercial officer and finance and integration director respectively, working alongside COO, Paul Sheehan, and under the leadership of MD, David Mortimer.

The deal boosts the number of labels within STV Studios from nine to 24. As a result of the acquisition, STV Studios now has expanded bases in Glasgow and London, as well as offices in Cardiff, Belfast, Brighton and Manchester.

Hit shows made by the producers in Greenbird’s cluster include: “Lego Masters” (Tuesday’s Child for Channel 4/Fox) and “The Hit List” (Tuesday’s Child for BBC One); BAFTA-winning “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” (Rumpus Media for BBC Two) and “Late Night Lycett” (Rumpus Media for Channel 4); “Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek” (Flicker for ITV1); and “Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” (Owl Power for BBC Two).

‘HONG KONG CRIME DRAMA SET FOR NEW YORK PREMIERE

“Forensic Psychologist,” a Hong Kong crime drama series with a cast led by Jeannie Chan (“Flying Tiger 3”), will have its world premiere at the Festival of Cinema NYC in New York next month (Aug. 4-13). The 12-part series follows a psychologist who must investigate suspects to determine if they are mentally fit to stand trial. In the interrogation room the doctor’s professional and personal lives begin to blur with those she is probing. The series is created by Bizhan Tong and produced by Phoenix Waters Productions, with an English language version now in development.



Tong has multiple other projects for release this year. A Hong Kong remake of Richard Linklater’s movie “Tape” starring Kenny Kwan, Selena Lee, and Adam Pak completed post production last month. So too did the Tong-produced British horror comedy “Murder Ballads” from director Mitchell Tolliday.



In March, Tong announced at FilMart that he has partnered with Agog Films CEO Guy Orlebar to launch Phoenix Waters Asia in order to support filmmakers across Southeast Asia.