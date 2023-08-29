India’s Ektaa R. Kapoor to Receive 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award

Indian content queen Ektaa R. Kapoor will receive the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award.

Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said: “Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

Balaji Telefilms, which was started by Kapoor and her parents Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1994, is the single largest television content producer in South Asia. The company made a tremendous impact with mother-in-law, daughter-in-law soap “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” which aired 1,833 episodes between 2000-2008 on Star Plus and was one of several in the genre produced by Kapoor. Under the Balaji banner, Kapoor has created and produced more than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films.

Balaji, which is in robust financial health, recently revealed a strong upcoming slate.

Kapoor is among Fortune India’s 50 most powerful women in Asia and the only woman from the Indian television market listed in Variety500 – an index of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry.

“Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life,” Kapoor added. “Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

The International Academy’s Special Emmy will be presented to Kapoor at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala, on Nov. 20 in New York City.