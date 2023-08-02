Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao in Netflix Homage to 1990s Bollywood ‘Guns & Gulaabs’: Trailer Unveiled

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for series “Guns & Gulaabs,” starring Dulquer Salmaan (“Chup”) and Rajkummar Rao (“Bheed”).

The series is created by India-based filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. – popularly known as Raj & DK – as part of a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix under their D2R Films banner.

Set in the fictitious town of Gulaabganj and designed as an ode to 1990s Bollywood, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. In addition, a trio of schoolmates experience the innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, complete with heartbreaks and betrayal.

The cast also includes Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), T.J. Bhanu (“Afwaah”), Gulshaan Devaiah (“Dahaad”) and the late Satish Kaushik (“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”) in one of his last screen roles.

Krishna and Nidimoru are best known for Prime Video spy series “The Family Man,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, that had two hit seasons on the service and is poised for a third.

Krishna and Nidimoru said: ” ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ has been an exhilarating journey for us. This time we went back to our favorite territory, embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films, ’99,’ ‘Shor In The City.’ And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story.”

Tanya Bami, director of series, Netflix India, added: “Take the gangster genre, add a dose of desi comedy to it, a generous flavoring of Bollywood and spice it up with Raj & DK’s inimitable style; the outcome is ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ a delectable mix of genres and an unforgettable entertaining experience. Raj & DK collaborating with us on their passion project is a really special commencement of our partnership with them and it’s been nothing short of amazing. TGhe trailer brings to life the creator duo’s distinctive style and tone, along with unique performances by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu and Gulshaan Devaiah.”

“Guns & Gulaabs” streams from Aug. 18.

Watch the trailer here: