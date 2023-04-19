‘Ted Lasso’ Star Billy Harris Talks Colin’s Big Episode: ‘I’ve Read Pretty Much Every Tweet’

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 6 of “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Shortly before Billy Harris landed the role of footballer Colin Hughes on the Apple TV+ smash “Ted Lasso,” he found himself without an agent. Rather than be discouraged, though, he sent a note to casting director Theo Park to let them know to keep him in mind for an upcoming project. “Lo and behold, a day later, this email came in about a show called ‘Ted Lasso,’” Harris recalls. Harris had only recently graduated from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and the show marked his television debut. Though little was known about in the first season, the actor relished the opportunity to learn the ropes from what he calls “the best of the best.”

Now in its third season, Harris finds himself at the epicenter of a major storyline on the show. It all began in Season 2, when Colin made a passing comment about the gay dating app Grindr — after which, fans began to speculate on the character’s sexuality. The third episode of Season 3 confirmed that Colin is gay, and in a relationship with a man named Michael, played by Sam Liu. In the show’s just released sixth episode, more is revealed, as Colin is discovered at a gay bar in Amsterdam by journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance.) Trent reveals that he’s known Colin’s secret for some time, and proves to be a sympathetic listener as the two discuss the challenges of living in the public eye.

At what point did they did they tell you that you were going to have a significant storyline in the current season?

In Season 2, I was doing a little more here and there, as my character was developing, and I was very happy. Then there came the line about Grindr. And I read that, and said, “That’s a story in itself. A young guy on a football team talking about Grindr.” So, I realized, this is something that may flourish in the future.

Billy Harris, left, with James Lance. Courtesy of Apple

Did you speak to any of the show’s creators at that point about what this might mean?

Yeah, we had a discussion. They said it wasn’t necessarily something that was going to happen straight away in Season 2, because the ensemble was huge and there’s a lot of storylines and characters. So I think it was just a case of waiting for the right moment to see the real Colin.

When the Grindr line was spoken in Season 2, social media immediately picked up on it.

Yes! And what I loved the most, what I felt like from the moment the line was said, is a community felt represented in their favorite TV show. And I have nothing but love and loyalty and gratitude to every Colin Hughes fan, because they’ve been there from that moment. I’ve read pretty much every tweet, which I know I shouldn’t do, but I just love Colin and to see that support from other people is just really, really nice.

It seems like the response has been overwhelmingly positive, that must mean a lot.

I’ve spoken to some amazing people. People basically saying that they wish their younger self could have watched this. I’ve had so many people telling me: “I loved football, but I was also gay in school and I knew well the prejudices that go hand-in-hand with being gay and being a footballer. To have watched this would have really helped me.” That’s been amazing. It’s been so lovely to see the responses to the story.



It must be so nice to hear those things — at the same time, is it intimidating? It makes me think of when Colin says to Trent, “I don’t want to be a spokesperson, I don’t want a bunch of apologies…” It could feel like a lot of pressure on an actor.

I think we come into acting to tell amazing and important stories, and I knew when I got that script how important this was. A show like this is tackling some really important issues, and as a lover of football, I always knew a storyline like this needed to be tackled. And it’s amazing that they chose Colin to portray it. He says he doesn’t necessarily want to be a spokesperson — his love is football, but he also loves men. And that can go hand-in-hand. If he can merge the two lives, that’s Colin’s happiness. And I don’t see why anyone else can’t live that way.

When Trent says, “I already knew,” and that he must have had a good reason for not saying anything, so many expressions seem to cross Colin’s face. Can you talk more about what’s going through his mind in that moment?

It’s the moment the penny drops for Colin and I think he just wants an ally, he’s looking for someone who he can share this with, without feeling he will be judged. And in that moment, I think he clocks that Trent is loyal. I know throughout the show we’re not supposed to totally trust Trent because of things he’s done in the past. But Jimmy is so amazing in that moment — he gives a look that just says, “I’m not going to rat you out.”



There’s a handful of real-life footballers who’ve come out, like Josh Cavello, who publicly came out on social media in 2021. Were you familiar with their stories or look to them for inspiration or preparation?

Of course I saw the video with Josh Cavallo, which was incredible to see. And I knew from Season 2 to Season 3 I had the time to research and look into this. Being a football fan my whole life, you can see there are certain prejudices to certain communities, and I’ve spent many times in the crowd of a football match — and some of the things you hear can be quite tough, and hard to hear. So I can understand and sympathize with footballers and this subject.

It’s an amazing episode and you have wonderful scenes with James Lance but is there any part of you that’s sad you missed the pillow fight with the team?

Well, I was actually there when they shot it, and all the boys kept getting feathers stuck in their throats because it was so intense. So I wasn’t that sad.

What can you tell us about Colin’s future storylines?

I can just say you’ll get to see more of his journey.

Can you say if we’ll see his “wingman” Michael again?

He will be back, you do see Michael again. But I think the most important thing is the next part of this is seeing how Colin, with his newfound buddy in Trent Crimm, can kind of navigate his life at AFC Richmond.

I’m all for a Trent/Colin spin-off.

Oh wow, he’d take me to some amazing places I bet. He looks well-traveled. We’d be sipping wine in Sorrento. He looks suave, he could teach Colin his suave ways.

When did you first become interested in acting?

In secondary school, when I was 15 or 16, I really fell in love with English literature. I loved words and poetry and rap music, and that led me into drama. But I knew I had to go to drama school to take it seriously, so I tried to get in but the first year I just failed miserably. I came back the next year and was able to get in.

What do you think you did differently?

During that time off, I kind of figured out that they wanted you for who you were. I had done a speech by Marlon Brando from “Julius Caesar,” and I think I was trying to be him. And I realized, “You’re not Marlon Brandon. You’re Billy Harris.” So the next time I was myself, and that’s what they were looking for.

Going back to the beginning, do you remember anything about the initial audition for Colin?

I remember for the first audition, I did my own accent. A day later, Theo Park asked if I could do a Welsh accent, because there was a joke about how many countries there are in the U.K. So I worked on a Welsh accent, which I actually love. If you’ve heard Anthony Hopkins or Richard Burton do Shakespeare, you know how poetic it is.

The show has changed your life and career: Was there a moment when you realized just how big it had become, or how strong the fandom was?

The most recent thing that springs to mind is this January, I was in Miami on holiday with Kola Bokkini, who plays Isaac. We were at the airport at passport control, and this lady came running towards us, running through the ropes. I thought something had happened, I was worried there was an issue. And she was like, “It’s Colin and Isaac!”

The “Ted Lasso” cast recently visited the White House to discuss mental health. What do you say when you meet President Joe Biden?

You say, “Hello Mr. President.” And you shake his hand and you smile. It was amazing to get to be a part of that. I just feel so lucky that this is the kind of show that appeals to so many people, including the president of the United States. Never in my life did I imagine I’d be at the White House. And we got to go bowling!

Things you didn’t know about Billy Harris:



Age: 29

Hometown: Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England

Broad range of taste: While he is currently working on an animated series for Apple TV+, he says he would love to appear on Broadway or in a Western.