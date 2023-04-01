‘Saturday Night Live’: Quinta Brunson Makes Hosting Debut; Donald Trump Skewered in Cold Open

Class is back in session with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, whose April 1 hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” featured a comedic lesson on why she and her character, Janine Teagues, are actually nothing alike.

“I love that people are enjoying ‘Abbott,’ but I wish that they didn’t expect me to be exactly like my character all the time in public. Janine Teagues is a second grade teacher who is caring and wholesome, but I’m the opposite. I mean, I’m not a filthy whore but I like to have fun,” Brunson joked.

The Emmy winner went on to explain how some viewers assume she has a detailed understanding of the public school system based on her role in the show: “I just want people to lower their expectations of me. I’m still young, still figuring things out.”

Quinta Brunson’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/Tdj91WdPEC — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 2, 2023

The episode opened with featured player James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump in a political sketch that comes two days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury. With Trump’s indictment, he is the first president in U.S. history to ever be charged with a crime.

“Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison,” Johnson said, embodying Trump. “April Fools. That was a prank. I was doing a Jim from ‘The Office.’ But make no mistake, what the radical-led democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I’ve ever committed, and I’ve committed a lot — close to 34.”

After delivering the speech, Johnson’s Trump is joined by Kenan Thompson as Don King, the boxing promoter and known Trump supporter. The two share a heartfelt moment on stage singing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.”

Rapper Miles McCollum, known to fans as Lil Yachty, also made his first-time appearance on the long-running sketch show as the evening’s musical guest. The two-time Grammy nominee released his fifth studio album, “Let’s Start Here” at the beginning of 2023.

“Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes as well as Michael Che and Colin Jost, co-anchors of Weekend Update. James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are featured players among the ensemble.

Series creator Lorne Michaels and director Liz Patrick are at the helm of the long-running series, which is currently on its 48th season. The show is produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios.

