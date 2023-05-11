‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer: Jamie and Claire Fight to Survive the American Revolution

Starz has released the first trailer for “Outlander” Season 7, which will premiere June 16.

The new season, inspired in part by Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” book series, will waste no time getting into action, picking up on the harrowing events of the Season 6 finale where Jamie (Sam Heugan) and Young Ian (John Bell) were racing to rescue Claire (Caitriona Balfe) before she was tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

In true “Outlander” fashion, nothing comes easy; the trailer depicts much hardship to come for the Frasers and those they love. The American Revolution is in full swing and the chaos that comes with an emerging nation means the land they once called home is changing. Will Jamie, Claire, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin) and their loved ones be able to change with it is a key question this season.

“I’d hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he is supposed to be there. Maybe he always was,” Claire is heard saying as both Jamie and Young Ian prepare to fight for the budding United States of America.

Despite Jamie wanting to join in on the patriotic fight, the Scotsman admits he’s afraid of what he could lose in the process. “I’m not as brave as I was before you came. Not brave enough to live without you anymore,” Jamie says of Claire.

Jamie is also faced with the difficult decision of fighting alongside the Americans, or as the trailer reveals, fighting alongside his son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), in the British army.

“You’ll come back to me. You always do,” Claire is heard saying amid a montage of gloomy battlefields and a funeral march. The time-crossed lovers have always been able to come together, with Heughan even telling Variety last year that “you can count on one thing, and that’s that Jamie’s gonna go find Claire.”

However, near the end of the trailer, Jamie presents a gem to his wife. “I’m saving it, should I be killed,” Jamie tells her, indicating that if he dies on the battlefield, Claire can travel back to the future.

Perhaps it might not be the battlefield that Jamie or Claire should worry about, as a worse fate could befall them at Fraser’s Ridge. The trailer shows several visuals of a house burning down — likely the burning of Fraser’s Ridge, an event Brianna reads about in a future newspaper clipping that also notes her parents die in the fire.

New faces this season include Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce the series, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the trailer below.