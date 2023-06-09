Mike Batayeh, Comedian and ‘Breaking Bad’ Laundromat Manager, Dies at 52

Mike Batayeh, actor and comedian known for his role in “Breaking Bad” as the manager of Gus’s notorious laundromat, has died. He was 52.

Batayeh died on June 1 of a heart attack while asleep in his Michigan home, said his family in a statement.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother,” his family said. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Batayeh starred in three episodes of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” as Dennis Markowski, manager of Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which doubled as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Throughout his acting career, Batayeh made appearances on shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Sleeper Cell,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Boy Meets World” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He co-starred in films such as Paul Weitz’s “American Dreamz,” “Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “Gas” and starred as the lead role of Mike in the 2012 film “Detroit Unleaded.”

In his career as a comedian, Batayeh performed and headlined at notable comedy clubs such as New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv and the Icehouse.

Batayeh became one of the first American comedians to perform for local audiences in the Middle East. He did shows in Dubai, where he filmed a special for Showtime Arabia, as well as Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth and Jordan. Batayeh was invited two years in a row by the royal family of Jordan to perform at the Amman International Comedy Festival.

Batayeh was born in Detroit. A celebration of life service will be heldon June 16 at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich. at 2 p.m.