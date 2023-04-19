Todd Haimes, Leader of New York’s Roundabout Theater Company, Dies at 66

Todd Haimes, a major force of New York theater who rescued the Roundabout Theater Company and developed it into one of the country’s premier nonprofit theaters, died Wednesday in New York City due to complications of osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. He was 66.

Haimes’ death was confirmed by his representation. The theater exec had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Haimes is survived by his spouse, Jeanne-Marie Haimes; his daughter, Hilary Haimes, son-in-law, Jonathan Salik, and grandson, Corey; his son, Andrew Haimes, daughter-in-law, Stacy Haimes, and grandchildren, Josephine, Aiden and Alexander; and his stepdaughters, Julia and Kiki Baron.

More to come…