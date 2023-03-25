Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Composer and Son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died in Basingstoke, England on March 25, after an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer. He was 43.

The theater composer announced the news of his son’s death on Saturday.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” the statement reads. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas was checked into hospice care on March 23, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia as a result of his cancer diagnosis. Andrew announced through an Instagram video that his son would be seeking further treatment.

“I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away.” Andrew said at the time. “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Born July 2, 1979, Nicholas Lloyd Webber followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, becoming a Grammy-nominated composer, as well as a record producer. Nick worked on feature films, short films, television and theater projects.

Most recently, the father and son collaborated on the 2021 “Bad Cinderella” original cast album. The musical is now being produced under the title “Bad Cinderella” on Broadway.

Nicholas has been recognized for his composition of the BBC 1’s “Love, Lies and Records” as well as the 2017 stage production “Fat Friends: The Musical.”

He is survived by his father and his wife, Polly Wiltshire.