Heklina, San Francisco Drag Icon, Dies at 54

Stefan Grygelko, a pillar of the San Francisco drag community who performed under the persona Heklina, was found dead Monday in London. Heklina was 54.

Heklina was discovered by Peaches Christ (fellow drag performer Joshua Grannell) on Monday morning. The pair had been touring with their stage production “Mommie Queerest,” a parody of the 1981 cult feature “Mommie Dearest,” which was slated for a two-week run at the Soho Theatre. No official cause of death has been released.

“I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don’t have all the answers just now. This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead,” Peaches Christ wrote in a statement on social media. “Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess.”

The Soho Theatre also confirmed Heklina’s death in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina’s family, friends + their wider community.”

Born in Minneapolis, Minn., the performer moved to San Francisco after time living in Iceland. The name Heklina was derived from the volcano Hekla.

Heklina became a fixture of the San Francisco drag community in 1996 hosting the popular weekly series now known as “Mother,” which has hosted figures such as Lady Gaga and Charro. The institution launched many local drag careers and has served as a major source of creative inspiration in the community, including to “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars” winner Alaska Thunderfuck.

“Heklina is an institution,” Alaska said in 2020. “The seedlings of drag that she has planted and watered over the years have grown into innumerable gardens and bouquets of drag excellence. I continue to admire her work ethic, her tenacity and her heart. And her mole.”

In 2015, Heklina co-opened the San Francisco drag venue Oasis. She has also been a frequent emcee and performer across the city’s Pride events and various fairs. Heklina also appeared in the 2010 independent parody feature “Baby Jane?” and regularly starred in productions of the city’s popular show “Golden Girls Live.”