TeatroFest NYC 2023, Citywide Celebration of Latin Drama, Dance and Music, to Take Place This Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY has announced that TeatroFest NYC 2023, a citywide festival of live drama, dance, music and conversations with Latin artists, will take place this spring. It will feature 20 productions and 210 performances in at least 9 Latin theater venues from March 1 to April 30, 2023. The festival includes world premiere productions of new works as well as revivals from individual theaters and other cultural offerings from NYC’s Latin community of artists and performers.

Tickets will be on sale at the website of The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY. Lead sponsors of the event include The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media andEntertainment (MOME), AARP New York, The Hispanic Federation, and Radio Drama Network.

“We congratulate the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY on this groundbreaking celebration of Latin theatre culture across the five boroughs,”said the Commissioner of The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo.“We are proud to support this inaugural effort to drive awareness of the tremendous contributions of Latino creatives withinNew York’s nonprofit theater and performing arts sectors.”

TeatroFest NYC 2023 performances also are supported, in part, by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature, and private institutional and individual donors.

TeatroFest NYC 2023 is a powerful collaboration among the leading and most prestigious Latin theater companies in New York City, who together have won numerous Obie, Drama Desk, ACE, HOLA and other awards and Mayoral commendations during more than fifty years developing and producing exciting, original new works and classic Spanish dramas by Latin performing arts professionals. The include Teatro Circulo, IATI Theater,International Arts Relations (INTAR), LATEA Theatre, Pregones Theater/PRTT, Repertorio Español, Teatro SEA, and Thalia Spanish Theater.

“New York is home to amazing theaters and theater artists who come fromcommunities across the globe, and TeatroFest NYC is the perfect opportunity for NewYorkers to experience our city’s vibrant Latin theater scene,”saidCultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “We are proud to support this festival and the many incredible theater organizations collaborating to showcase the inventive Latin artistsin our city’s theater community.”

TeatroFest NYC 2023 performances also are supported by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature, and numerous private institutional and individual donors.

“Pregones/PRTT is thrilled to partner with our fellow Latinx theaters in this New York citywide celebration of the performing arts. Our unique, collaborative Festival will highlight the richness and multiple talents of hundreds of artists on our stages,” said Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director, Pregones/PRTT.

“This effort by Latino theaters to make so many vital projects accessible to everyone proves that our voices and stories are part of the cultural landscape of the Big City. Our art impacts not only our communities and artists but the entire city of New York,” said Rafael Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español.

“When we say Latino theater for all, we mean it. Productions in Spanish, in English,Bilingual, for all audiences, including our children and youth. We are very excited toshare our culture through the magic of Live theater!,” said Dr. Manuel Morán, ArtisticDirector, Teatro SEA.

“Centering our work in the heart ofTeatroFest NYC 2023 is a thrilling way to continueour mission of incubating Latino artists for the NYC theater world. Excited to partneron this with the other seven major Latino NYC theaters to see where we may findwith the other seven major Latino NYC theaters to see where we may findother meaningful collaborations,” said Louis D. Moreno, Artistic Director, INTAR