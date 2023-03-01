‘Stranger Things’ Stage Play ‘The First Shadow’ to Open in London’s West End This Year

“Stranger Things” is coming to London’s West End.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” a stage play spinoff of the wildly popular series, will world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre later this year.

The play, which is “rooted in the mythology” of the Netflix show, was written by “Stranger Things” writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Trefry. The production will be helmed by Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry, with co-direction from Justin Martin.

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach,” the play’s synopsis reads. “Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the ‘Stranger Things’ story – and may hold the key to the end.”

Tickets for the play, which is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, will go on sale this spring. Series creators the Duffer Brothers serve as creative producers, while 21 Laps is an associate producer.

“We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,'” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of ‘Stranger Things.’ We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

“The First Shadow’s” creative team includes set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions and movement direction by Coral Messam. Wigs, hair and make-up is provided by Campbell Young Associates with casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is technical director.