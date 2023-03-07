J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Forms Theater Division

J.J. Abrams may be heading to Broadway. The filmmaker’s company Bad Robot Productions has formed a theater division, called Bad Robot Live, with plans to create plays, musicals and immersive shows for the stage.

To bring Abrams’ vision to the theater, Bad Robot Live has signed an exclusive three-year partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group. The joint development arrangement provides ATG with collaboration opportunities on Bad Robot Live’s current and future theater projects, and it gives Bad Robot Live the opportunity to work on ATG productions. ATG’s recent projects include the revival of “Plaza Suite” with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, David Byrne’s “American Utopia,” as well as “A Doll’s House” with Jessica Chastain and “Parade.”

“We couldn’t feel luckier to be partnering with ATG. Their accomplishments, accolades and stats speak for themselves, but what makes us most excited are the people,” Abrams, CEO of Bad Robot, said in a statement. “The chance to work alongside Mark Cornell, Kristin Caskey, Adam Speers and their talented team on creating riveting live entertainment is both humbling and genuinely thrilling.”

Bad Robot Live has been developing a robust slate of new plays, musicals and immersive events for theatrical audiences, including on Broadway and London’s West End. Elizabeth Rothman, who joined Bad Robot Live from Manhattan Theatre Club, heads the new division.

The first joint project under the new ATG and Bad Robot Live agreement is Liz Kingsman’s solo show, “One Woman Show,” which recently enjoyed a sold out run at The Ambassadors Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award. Bad Robot Live plans to bring the show to the U.S. in 2023.

“We have long sought to partner with the most innovative and imaginative forces to help create new content for the stage, and Bad Robot Live, under J.J. Abrams’s visionary leadership, is a perfect match for our producing arm,” ATG Group CEO Mark Cornell said in a statement. “Our goal is to collaborate with and empower their incredible team to support what they do so incredibly well: captivate global audiences.”

Bad Robot was formed by Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as “Alias,” “Lost,” “Westworld,” “Castle Rock” and “Lovecraft Country,” as well as feature films including “Super 8,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” the “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Cloverfield” franchises. In theater, Abrams has co-produced “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Magic Show That Goes Wrong,” “The Secret” and “Oh God, A Show About Abortion.”

CAA represents Bad Robot and was instrumental on their behalf in the deal process.