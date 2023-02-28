George Takei Honored With Prospect Theater Company’s Muse Award

Actor and activist George Takei will be honored with the Prospect Theater Company’s annual muse award.

Takei, who is best known for his performance as Hikaru Sulu in the “Star Trek” series and films, is one of four honorees. The others include Tony & Grammy Award nominee Michael McElroy, the founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; theater education leader Jim Hoare, executive vice president of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and composer, lyricist, music producer and activist Georgia Stitt.

Prospect’s Spring Gala will be held on May 1 at The Edison Ballroom in Times Square. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year’s Muse Award recipients.

“The collective impact that the 2023 Muse Award recipients have had on the theater community is truly inspiring,” said Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel, “Their individual commitments to outreach, creativity, and changemaking inspire all the artists of Prospect Theater Company, and we are honored to celebrate their work and sing their praises!”

Takei’s credits also include more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television roles. He made his Broadway debut in 2015, in the musical “Allegiance,” which was inspired by his family’s true-life experiences during World War II.

Stitt’s original musicals include “Snow Child,” “Big Red Sun,” “The Big Boom” and “The Water.”

Hoare has been involved in theatre education for over 45 years, working with high school, college, and community theaters. He helped create the school editions of such shows as “Spamalot,” “Bright Star” and most recently, “The Prom.”

McElroy is the chair of the Department of Musical Theatre at University of Michigan. His Broadway credits include “Next To Normal,” “Miss Saigon” and a Tony-nominated turn in “Big River.”