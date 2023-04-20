‘Death Drop’ Musical With ‘Drag Race’ Stars Jujubee, Willam and Shuga Cain Heads to New York (EXCLUSIVE)

London’s West End smash hit “Death Drop” is headed across the pond.

The killer comedy drag show, starring some of the most famous drag queens, is coming to New York this summer. “Death Drop,” is set to begin its off-broadway previews on June 30, followed by opening night on July 13 at New World Stages.

The comedy musical stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Jujubee as Summer Raines, Willam as Shazza and Shuga Cain as Lady Rosebud von Fistenberg. Joining the “Drag Race” alum include Peachez Iman Cummings (“Worst Cooks in America”) as Morgan Pierce, Wang Newton (“Sacred Wounds”) as Phil Maker and the “Death Drop” writer Holly Stars as the Bottomly Sisters. Kiki Ball-Change will serve as an understudy. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Here’s the official description: On Tuck Island a gaggle of girls join each other for a soirée, but when the tension rises as the peculiar guests reveal their sordid pasts, one by one they “sashay away.” That is until at the last shocking moment when the surviving girls find out how earlier guests dropped to their deaths.

Based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg , “Death Drop” was written by drag queen and comedian, Holly Stars. Stars is joined behind the curtain by director Jesse Jones, scenic designer Justin Williams, costume designer Isobel Pellow, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Beth Duke, wig designer Florencia Melone, vocal supervisor Jacob Yates and composers Nicola Dempsey and Rosie Dempsey.

The off-broadway musical is produced by TuckShop, Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Peter Stern, Andres Martinez, Marc David Levine, Scott Johnson, M&E Productions, Bryan McCaffrey, Kyle Valentine, Michael McCrary, Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman and executive producer Cody Lassen.