CAA Signs Theater Producer, Director, Writer Jonathan Rockefeller (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jonathan Rockefeller. The American-Australian producer, director, and writer, is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.

The production company has become a leader in family entertainment having partnered with the likes of Disney, Pixar, Lego, Colorado Rockies, Sesame Street, Eric Carle, Peanuts, and Paddington Bear to create large-scale puppetry stage adaptations and events across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Rockefeller Productions is currently working on a number of shows, including “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, which has a U.S. national tour, as well as a UK/Ireland tour, as well as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” which is based on the beloved children’s book by Eric Carle. Their recent productions include “Sesame Street: The Musical,” “Paddington Gets in a Jame,” and “The Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody.”

Reviewers like what Rockefeller is offering, with the New York Times, for instance, praising “Sesame Street: The Musical” as “a beguiling place to play pretend — and to learn a thing or two about how to grow up in the real world.”

Rockefeller also heads Rockefeller Sports, which is currently presenting Pixar Putt, a pop-up mini golf experience based on and featuring Pixar’s most beloved films. Other Rockefeller Sports projects include Eric Carle’s World of Wildlife and Snoopy Sports.

Rockefeller has been the recipient of many awards and nominations including Drama Desk, Off-Broadway Alliance, Sedona Film Festival, Cannes Lions, MFA Awards, The Licensing Awards, and Effie Awards.

Rockefeller’s film shorts include “Boy From the Blue Room,” “True Confessions of a Movie Addict,” and “10 Little Rubber Ducks.”