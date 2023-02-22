‘Company,’ ‘MJ’ and ‘The Wiz’ Among Broadway in Hollywood Lineup for 2023-2024 Season

“Company,” “MJ” and “The Wiz” are among seven shows coming to the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2023-2024 season, Broadway in Hollywood revealed Wednesday morning.

The newly announced lineup consists of five L.A. premieres, one pre-Broadway L.A. premiere and the revival of a retired production.

“MJ” will commence the season Dec. 20, marking the Tony Award-winning musical’s Los Angeles debut. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the show centers its narrative around the creative legacy and unique sound of Michael Jackson.

“The Wiz,” which arrives at the Pantages Feb. 13, 2024, will also have its L.A. premiere at the venue prior to a Broadway run. The upcoming production is a revival of the Charles Small musical adapted from author L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.”

Two days after “The Wiz” wraps, “Chicago” will return to Los Angeles March 5 to March 24, 2024 in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary tour. Tânia Nardini will recreate the original production direction while Gary Chryst reconstructs the original choreography.

“Girl From the North Country” then hits the theater starting May 14, 2024. The musical, which reimagines the discography of Bob Dylan, received one win and seven nominations at last year’s Tony Awards.

In the summer months that follow, “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Peter Pan” will make their L.A. debuts in June and July, respectively.

Capping off the season is a Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Company.” The show received five Tony awards last year, including best musical revival. It will continue its national tour with an L.A. premiere at the Pantages.

Tickets to Cameron Mackintosh’s production of “Les Misérables,” which returns to the Pantages Aug. 1-Sept. 10, will be available as a Season Add-on for Broadway in Hollywood season package buyers. For more details on purchasing a season package, visit the Broadway in Hollywood website.

See below for Broadway in Hollywood’s full 2023-2024 season schedule.

“MJ”

Dec. 20, 2023 – Jan. 28, 2024

“The Wiz”

Feb. 13 – Mar. 3, 2024

“Chicago the Musical”

Mar. 5 – 24, 2024

“Girl from the North Country”

May 14 – June 2, 2024

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

June 11 – 30, 2024

“Peter Pan”

July 9 – 28, 2024

“Company”

July 30 – August 18, 2024