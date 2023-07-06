‘Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding’ U.K. Theater Posters Pulled After Wedding Cake Breaches Food Ad Rules

Posters for the West End run of “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” have been pulled from U.K. subway stations after breaching Transport for London (TfL) advertising rules.

Advertisements for the immersive theatrical show, which is set to open in central London later this month starring Ronnie Burden as Tony and Alabama Boatman as Tina, originally featured a wedding cake. But this breached TfL rules on promoting “HFSS” foods (foods that are high in fat, salt or sugar).

TfL are the government body responsible for the U.K. capital’s transport network. According to their advertising policy, even posters featuring “incidental” HFSS food are banned – meaning the calorific-looking wedding cake was a definite no-no. “Advertising copy may be rejected by TfL or its agents on the basis that the advertisement promotes the consumption of HFSS foods,” reads the policy.

A spokesperson for TfL told Variety: “We welcome all advertising on our network that complies with our published guidance. We are always happy to work with brands to help them follow our advertising policy.”

Wedding bells are ringing….here we go!! Tony n' Tina get married, from today! ❤️



Get your tickets for THE Wedding Party of the Year: https://t.co/7AQXzHPWC9#tonyandtinalondon pic.twitter.com/ItE6lhe6NL — Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding London (@tonyntinalondon) April 22, 2023

According to The Times of London, the producers of the show spent £20,000 ($25,000) on marketing materials including 200 posters featuring the cake. They were reportedly forced to spend a further £5,000 removing the cake after an appeal to TfL failed.

Producers for the show didn’t respond to Variety‘s queries by press time.

“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is an interactive theater show that first opened in New York in 1988 and has since been staged across the globe. It was adapted for film in 2004 starring Mila Kunis, Joey McIntyre, Adrian Grenier and Sebastian Stan.

Pictured above: The poster for the 2004 film adaptation of “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding”