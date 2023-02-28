Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer Nominated for Olivier Awards 2023

“Aftersun” star Paul Mescal and “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer are among those nominated for Olivier Awards, the U.K.’s top theater awards.

Mescal has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “A Streetcar Named Desire” while Comer is up for “Best Actress” for her turn in legal drama “Prima Facie.”

“My Neighbour Totoro,” the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s animated classic, received the most noms, scoring nine, including for Best Director and Best Actress.

The awards, which will be hosted by “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, are set to take place on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. They will be broadcast on ITV.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

“Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium

“My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

“My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?)” at Garrick Theatre & Ambassadors Theatre

“One Woman Show” at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

“Blippi The Musical” at Apollo Theatre

“Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show” at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre

“Midsummer Mechanicals” at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe

“The Smartest Giant In Town” at St Martin’s Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole for “Newsies” at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Lynne Page for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Kate Prince for “Sylvia” at The Old Vic

Basil Twist for Puppetry Direction for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Best Costume Design

Frankie Bradshaw for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Hugh Durrant for “Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaultier for vJean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show” at Roundhouse

Kimie Nakano for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Best Revival

“The Crucible” at National Theatre – Olivier

“Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre

“Jerusalem” at Apollo Theatre

“A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Best Musical Revival

“My Fair Lady” at London Coliseum

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

“Sister Act” at Eventim Apollo

“South Pacific” at Sadler’s Wells

Best Sound Design

Bobby Aitken for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Tony Gayle for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Drew Levy for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Ben & Max Ringham for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi & Additional Arrangements by Andrea Grody – “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart – Music by Joe Hisaishi & Orchestrations and Arrangements by Will Stuart – “My Neighbour Totoro” for Barbican Theatre

Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci – Orchestrations and Arrangements by Daniel Kluger & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci – “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for “For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Will Keen for “Patriots” at Almeida Theatre

Elliot Levey for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre

David Moorst for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

Sule Rimi for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Rose Ayling-Ellis for “As You Like It” at @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

Caroline Quentin for “Jack Absolute Flies Again” at National Theatre – Olivier

Sharon Small for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Anjana Vasan for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

Tom Pye for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Ben Stones for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Mark Walters for “Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium

Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Lee Curran for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Tim Lutkin for “The Crucible at National Theatre” – Olivier

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Beverley Knight for “Sylvia” at The Old Vic

Maimuna Memon for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Liza Sadovy for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sharif Afifi for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for “Sister Act” at Eventim Apollo

Zubin Varla for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre

Best New Opera Production

“Alcina by Royal Opera” at Royal Opera House

“Least Like The Other” by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

“Peter Grimes by Royal Opera” at Royal Opera House

“Sibyl” at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in “Tosca” by English National Opera at London Coliseum

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of “Sibyl” at Barbican Theatre

Antony McDonald for his design of “Alcina” at Royal Opera House

Best Actor in a Musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

Arthur Darvill for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Julian Ovenden for “South Pacific” at Sadler’s Wells

Andrew Rannells for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre

Anoushka Lucas for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic

Miri Mesika for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Best New Dance Production

“Light Of Passage” by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

“Pasionaria” by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells

“Traplord” by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

“Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor)” by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of “¡VIVA!” at Sadler’s Wells

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of “Enowate” at Sadler’s Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of “Ruination” by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in “Family Honour” by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

“Age Is A Feeling” at Soho Theatre

“Blackout Songs” at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

“The P Word” at Bush Theatre

“Paradise Now!” at Bush Theatre

“Two Palestinians Go Dogging” at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

Justin Martin for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Phelim McDermott for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Bartlett Sher for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Patsy Ferran for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for “Phaedra” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Nicola Walker for “The Corn Is Green” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actor

Tom Hollander for “Patriots” at Almeida Theatre

Paul Mescal for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best New Play

“For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy” at Jerwood Theatre “Downstairs” at The Royal Court Theatre

“Patriots” at Almeida Theatre

“Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre

“To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre

Best New Musical

“The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse

“Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier

“Sylvia” at The Old Vic

“Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre