Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer Nominated for Olivier Awards 2023

“Aftersun” star Paul Mescal and “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer are among those nominated for Olivier Awards, the U.K.’s top theater awards.
Mescal has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “A Streetcar Named Desire” while Comer is up for “Best Actress” for her turn in legal drama “Prima Facie.”
“My Neighbour Totoro,” the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s animated classic, received the most noms, scoring nine, including for Best Director and Best Actress.
The awards, which will be hosted by “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, are set to take place on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. They will be broadcast on ITV.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
“Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium
“My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
“My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?)” at Garrick Theatre & Ambassadors Theatre
“One Woman Show” at Ambassadors Theatre
Best Family Show
“Blippi The Musical” at Apollo Theatre
“Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show” at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre
“Midsummer Mechanicals” at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe
“The Smartest Giant In Town” at St Martin’s Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matt Cole for “Newsies” at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Lynne Page for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Kate Prince for “Sylvia” at The Old Vic
Basil Twist for Puppetry Direction for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Best Costume Design
Frankie Bradshaw for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Hugh Durrant for “Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium
Jean Paul Gaultier for vJean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show” at Roundhouse
Kimie Nakano for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Best Revival
“The Crucible” at National Theatre – Olivier
“Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre
“Jerusalem” at Apollo Theatre
“A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Best Musical Revival
“My Fair Lady” at London Coliseum
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
“Sister Act” at Eventim Apollo
“South Pacific” at Sadler’s Wells
Best Sound Design
Bobby Aitken for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Tony Gayle for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Drew Levy for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Ben & Max Ringham for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi & Additional Arrangements by Andrea Grody – “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart – Music by Joe Hisaishi & Orchestrations and Arrangements by Will Stuart – “My Neighbour Totoro” for Barbican Theatre
Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci – Orchestrations and Arrangements by Daniel Kluger & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci – “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for “For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Will Keen for “Patriots” at Almeida Theatre
Elliot Levey for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre
David Moorst for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
Sule Rimi for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Rose Ayling-Ellis for “As You Like It” at @sohoplace
Pamela Nomvete for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
Caroline Quentin for “Jack Absolute Flies Again” at National Theatre – Olivier
Sharon Small for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Anjana Vasan for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Best Set Design
Miriam Buether for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
Tom Pye for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Ben Stones for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Mark Walters for “Jack And The Beanstalk” at The London Palladium
Best Lighting Design
Natasha Chivers for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Lee Curran for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Jessica Hung Han Yun for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Tim Lutkin for “The Crucible at National Theatre” – Olivier
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Beverley Knight for “Sylvia” at The Old Vic
Maimuna Memon for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Liza Sadovy for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Marisha Wallace for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sharif Afifi for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
Peter Polycarpou for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
Clive Rowe for “Sister Act” at Eventim Apollo
Zubin Varla for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre
Best New Opera Production
“Alcina by Royal Opera” at Royal Opera House
“Least Like The Other” by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
“Peter Grimes by Royal Opera” at Royal Opera House
“Sibyl” at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in “Tosca” by English National Opera at London Coliseum
William Kentridge for his conception and direction of “Sibyl” at Barbican Theatre
Antony McDonald for his design of “Alcina” at Royal Opera House
Best Actor in a Musical
Alon Moni Aboutboul for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
Arthur Darvill for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Julian Ovenden for “South Pacific” at Sadler’s Wells
Andrew Rannells for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Brayben for “Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre
Anoushka Lucas for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at Young Vic
Miri Mesika for “The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
Faith Omole for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Best New Dance Production
“Light Of Passage” by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
“Pasionaria” by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells
“Traplord” by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
“Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor)” by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Manuel Liñán for his choreography of “¡VIVA!” at Sadler’s Wells
Dickson Mbi for his choreography of “Enowate” at Sadler’s Wells
Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of “Ruination” by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Catrina Nisbett for her performance in “Family Honour” by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
“Age Is A Feeling” at Soho Theatre
“Blackout Songs” at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
“The P Word” at Bush Theatre
“Paradise Now!” at Bush Theatre
“Two Palestinians Go Dogging” at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Robert Hastie for “Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
Justin Martin for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Phelim McDermott for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Bartlett Sher for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
Best Actress
Jodie Comer for “Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Patsy Ferran for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Mei Mac for “My Neighbour Totoro” at Barbican Theatre
Janet McTeer for “Phaedra” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Nicola Walker for “The Corn Is Green” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Actor
Tom Hollander for “Patriots” at Almeida Theatre
Paul Mescal for “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Almeida Theatre
Rafe Spall for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
David Tennant for “Good” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Giles Terera for “Blues For An Alabama Sky” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best New Play
“For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy” at Jerwood Theatre “Downstairs” at The Royal Court Theatre
“Patriots” at Almeida Theatre
“Prima Facie” at Harold Pinter Theatre
“To Kill A Mockingbird” at Gielgud Theatre
Best New Musical
“The Band’s Visit” at Donmar Warehouse
“Standing At The Sky’s Edge” at National Theatre – Olivier
“Sylvia” at The Old Vic
“Tammy Faye” at Almeida Theatre