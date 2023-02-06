Rhiannon Giddens, Curtis Stone, Ari Shapiro and Selema Masekela Join Wondrium Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Wondrium is bringing a host of new names to its programming lineup including Grammy-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens, Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, NPR host Ari Shapiro and TV producer/host Selema Masekela.

The newest additions joins the streaming provider of nonfiction learning content lineup that also includes Bill Gates, Jonathan Adler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Diana Nyad, Kerry David and Lisa Damour.

Giddens will lead the series “The Banjo: Music, History and Heritage,” with all 10 parts dropping on March 14. The show will depict different evolutions of the instrument, with the banjo expressing changes in American identity and, of course, Giddens playing her own music.

Stone will teach food lessons in the multipart series “Elevate Your Everyday Cooking with Curtis Stone,” which will premiere in April. The chef will help viewers celebrate life through food, whether it be an everyday dinner or a centerpiece creation.

“The Power of Storytelling” (working title), Shapiro’s 12-part instructional series, will debut in the third quarter of 2023. Shapiro will tap into his experience as a groundbreaking reporter to teach viewers how to craft the best stories.

Debuting in 2024, Masekela’s “Road Trip: Searching for Psychedelic Truth” (working title) will explore the recreational and therapeutic uses of plant-based drugs. Viewers will learn the history of drugs such as LSD, MDMA and peyote with the help of experts and enthusiasts.

“Rhiannon Giddens, Curtis Stone, Ari Shapiro, and Selema Masekela are established cultural forces who

each bring invaluable lessons to our engaged and avid subscriber base,” said Wondrium CEO and president Paul Suijk in a statement. “We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Wondrium as a destination to empower and enrich others with their skills and knowledge.”