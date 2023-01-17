Hulu’s ‘Letterkenny’ Spinoff ‘Shoresy’ Renewed for Season 2

Hulu announced “Shoresy,” a spin-off of the Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny,” will return exclusively to the streaming service for a six-episode second season.

Season 1 of the comedy, also a six-episode endeavor, debuted on Hulu in May 2022. The series followed the foul-mouthed fan favorite Shoresy (Jared Keeso) who moved to Sudbury, Northern Ontario, to help the struggling ice hockey team entitled the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. The triple-A-level ice hockey team is continuing its quest to never lose again.

“Letterkenny” was created by Keeso, along with Jacob Tierney, and started as the YouTube series “Letterkenny Problems.” Crave brought the series to television, premiering in Feb. 2016. Starting in May 2019, Hulu acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Crave show. Season 11 of “Letterkenny” premiered in Dec. 2022, and Season 12 is set for release in Dec. 2023.

The Season 2 cast will include Keeso (Shoresy), Tasya Teles (Nat), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Sanguinet), Blair Lamora (Ziigwan), Keilani Rose (Miigwan), Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (Dolo), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Ryan McDonell (Michaels), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ, also seen in “Letterkenny”), Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen (Goody), Jon “Nasty” Mirasty (Jim), Brandon Nolan (Jim), Jordan Nolan (Jim), Keegan Long (Liam) and Bourke Cazabon (Cory).

Keeso is the show’s executive producer, creator, writer and star. Tierney serves as executive producer and director, and Kaniehtiio Horn is a producer. New Metric Media produces “Shoresy” in association with Play Fun Games. Bell Media developed “Shoresey” for Crave.

Production for Season 2 is set to begin in Sudbury, Canada this spring.