Bob the Drag Queen Announces ‘Woke Man in a Dress’ Comedy Special: ‘Honestly, I’m Hilarious’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob the Drag Queen’s brand new comedy special “Woke Man In A Dress” will release on June 22, Variety can exclusively reveal. As the drag superstar would say, “This is wild, this is crazy!”

“I love that comedians are now making our own specials,” Bob says. “The most important factor in a comedy special is… is it funny? And the answer is, I’m hilarious.”

The comedy special that will spotlight his experience as a Black queer person growing up in the deep south. The special will be available to stream on Patreon via wokemaninadress.com when the site goes live on June 22, Bob’s 37th birthday.

Caldwell Tidicue, better known as Bob the Drag Queen, rose to stardom after winning the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since winning the reality drag competition show in 2016, Bob has become a Peabody, GLAAD Media and Emmy award-winning artist as a co-host on HBO’s “We’re Here.”

The drag superstar has maintained his presence in the “Drag Race” universe, serving as a mentor on episodes of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” in addition to hosting several seasons of the show’s official recap series “The Pit Stop.”

Bob recently dropped his debut album “Gay Barz” after touring the U.S. with his drag sister and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Monét X Change in their “Sibling Rivalry Tour.” Together, Bob and Monét host the award-winning “Sibling Rivalry” podcast that recently won a 2023 Queerty.

He also hosts “Town Hall: A Black Queer Podcast” alongside fellow drag icon and “Drag Race” Season 9 alumni Peppermint. Together, Bob and Peppermint lead Black Queer Town Hall, a non-profit organization whose mission aims to uplift and celebrate Black queer voices.

Bob can be seen next opening Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour,” which is set to kick off on July 15.

Watch an exclusive clip from “Woke Man In A Dress” below.