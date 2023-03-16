Paramount+ to Launch First Mobile-Only Subscription Plan in Mexico, Brazil

Paramount+ is launching its first-ever mobile-only streaming subscription plan in Mexico and Brazil.

Paramount+’s Basic Plan, described as “competitively priced,” will be available from April 18. It will allow subscribers to stream content on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads.

“This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+,” said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager for Paramount+.

“With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries.”

Paramount noted that content consumption habits were quickly evolving everywhere and that mobile in particular was growing in Latin America. Citing internal studies, the company said more than 50% of the online population in both Mexico and Brazil use smartphones to access streaming services for watching on-demand TV and movies.

Paramount+ offers exclusive originals, films and series from its parent company’s brands and production studios, including Paramount Pictures, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime.

Paramount+ originals include the sci-fi hit “Halo”; “Yellowstone”; “1923”; “Tulsa King”; “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and the hit supernatural series “Wolf Pack.”

The service also boasts the new “Star Trek” series, including “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

Among its blockbuster films and original movies are “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” “The in Between” and “Honor Society.”

In Latin America, the service also offers live sports content in select markets, including the English Premiere League in Mexico and Central America, Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana in Brazil, which will also be available to stream through the mobile-only price tier.

The Basic Plan will launch in Brazil for 14.90 reais ($2.82) a month or 133.90 ($25.36) a year, and in Mexico for 79 pesos ($4.18 a month or 709 ($37.48) a year.