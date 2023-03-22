‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Set For Netflix’s Italian Adaptation of ‘Gold Digger’ TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who played Dr. Andrew DeLuca on “Grey’s Anatomy,” is set to star in “Inganno,” Netflix’s Italian adaptation of the U.K. TV series “Gold Digger” that starts shooting this week on the Amalfi coast.

The taboo-breaking show – which was dubbed a “toyboy thriller” by the British press – depicts the passionate and turbulent relationship between an older woman and a man who is half her age. In this case the affair disrupts and subverts Italian social and family norms. A “Gold Digger” adaptation for Indian audiences is also reportedly in the works.

“Inganno,” which means “deceit” in Italian, is being directed by Neapolitan auteur Pappi Corsicato whose “The Seed of Discord” competed at the Venice Film Festival in 2008. Corsicato’s visual style is often compared to Pedro Almodovar, of whom he has been an assistant.

In “Inganno” Gabriella – who is being played by veteran Italian stage and screen actress Monica Guerritore (“My Big Gay Italian Wedding”) – is the proud owner of a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast. She is a classy woman, proud of being in good shape at 60, with three grown kids. Gabriella intersects with Elia (Gianniotti) who is the same age as her oldest son and exerts an irresistible power of attraction on her. For Elia she will be ready to put everything on the line, “even her relationship with her children and their inheritance,” according to the provided synopsis. See first look image above.

The Italian “Gold Digger” adaptation is written by Teresa Ciabatti, Eleonora Cimpanelli, Flaminia Gressi, and Michela Straniero.

The show, created and written by Marnie Dickens, was first produced in Britain for the BBC in 2021 and distributed by ITV.

“Inganno” is being produced an an Italian Netflix original by ITV-owned Rome-based company Cattleya, the shingle behind “Gomorrah,” with plans for the show to drop on the streamer in 2024.