Eccho Rights Sells Turkish Hit ‘Golden Boy’ to Scandinavia

International distributor Eccho Rights has inked landmark deals for Turkish drama series “Golden Boy” with broadcasters in Sweden and Finland.



The show, which has enjoyed huge success on Turkey’s Star TV since launching in September 2022, is the first Turkish drama to be picked up by Swedish and Finnish broadcasters.

In Sweden, TV4 acquired “Golden Boy” for its TV4Gold and Sjuan linear channels, as well as streamers CMore and TV4 Play.

In Finland, Eccho Rights’ deal with MTV Oy represents the first time ever that a Turkish series has been licensed by a Finnish broadcast group, with “Golden Boy” to stream on CMore and Katsomo in Finland.

Produced by OGM Pictures for Star TV, “Golden Boy” is a family drama and tale of jealousy that follows two sisters, Seyran and Suna, whose paths cross with golden boy Ferit.

The sisters’ lives change forever when Ferit decides to marry Seyran instead of Suna. Seyran is the new bride in a world full of betrayals, lies and secrets, while Suna starts making plans for revenge to take back her stolen future. The series stars Afra Saraoğlu, Mert Ramazan Demir and Çetin Tekindor.

“We are thrilled to once again be at the forefront of bringing Turkish drama to new audiences,” said Melis Hamacioglu, Eccho Rights’s director of digital media acquisition and content sales for the MENA region, India, Pakistan and Western Europe.

“Golden Boy’s extraordinary success so far makes it an easy choice for broadcasters looking to test something new.”

“Golden Boy” was Turkey’s most watched series of 2022 and it has continued to perform strongly in 2023, regularly ranking No. 1 in the country.

The series has sold to more than 35 territories worldwide since its launch.