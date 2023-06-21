Rose Byrne on the End of ‘Physical’ and Her Fear of Failing in Hollywood: ‘Actors Are So Insecure’

Rose Byrne is getting ready to say goodbye to “Physical,” as the series ends with its upcoming third season. “It’s all very bittersweet,” she says on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.

Byrne stars on the Apple TV+ show as Sheila Rubin, an aerobics entrepreneur in the 1980s whose business is booming just as her marriage is falling apart and she secretly suffers from an eating disorder. “It’s challenging,” Byrne said in depicting the illness on a dark comedy. “I did a lot of research. I spoke to people in recovery. I spoke to a wonderful young woman who worked in an ED recovery center who was every day with people in recovery and all of the behaviors.”

She realized that the show was handling the serious issue when friends who are in recovery told her that they found the storyline real and very relatable.

Byrne, however, jokes that she will not miss Sheila’s leotards: “They got pretty uncomfortable after awhile.” “Physical” Season 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Apple TV+.

When Byrne wasn’t shooting the show, she was quite busy. She shot another Apple series, “Platonic,” co-starring Seth Rogen. She’s also the voice of Leatherhead in the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” also with Rogen, and she reprises her role as Renai Lambert in “Insidious: The Red Door.” Byrne then stars opposite Robert de Niro, Whoopi Goldberg and her husband, Bobby Canavale, in the Tony Goldwyn-directed comedy, “Ezra.”

Despite Byrne’s successful career in television and film, she insists she still fears failing in Hollywood. “What’s always nerve-racking is, how am I not going to fuck this up?” she says. “That’s the biggest fear. You’re like, ‘How the hell am I not going to screw this up? I just hope I don’t screw this up too much.’”

She continues, “Actor are so insecure. Even if they have a bravado. It’s such a fragile business. It’s a rare business that the more you do, it doesn’t necessarily amount to longevity. It’s very mercurial.”

You can listen to the full interview with Byrne above. You can also find “Just for Variety” wherever you download your favorite podcasts.