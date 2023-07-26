‘And Just Like That…’ Actor Julie Halston Wants a Bitsy von Muffling Sex Scene: ‘I Have Pretty T–s’

“And Just Like That …” actor Julie Halston is ready for her NSFW close-up. The Broadway veteran tells me it’s time for her zany ladies-who-lunch character, Bitsy von Muffling, to have a sex scene on the “Sex and the City” spinoff.

“First of all, I have pretty tits,” Halston says. “If MPK [showrunner Michael Patrick King] said, ‘Hey, you wanna show your tits?’ I’d be like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ But they’d have to give me a little bit of advance notice so that I could pump up the arms a little bit. Even if it’s not a super sexy scene, it would be nice to see a big makeout scene or a big heavy romance.”

In “AJLT” Episode 4, Bitsy is at the center of some NFSW content when she sends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) a photo of a suitor’s impressive manhood. “I did see the photo beforehand, and I was like, ‘Oh, my!’” Halston recalls. “People have actually said to me, ‘Do you think people really send photos like that?’ And I’m like, ‘What universe are you in? Of course they do. You know how many penis pics are out there? It’s crazy. I have had a number of showbiz people sending me penis pics, but then I’m like, ‘What do you want me to do with this?’”

Bitsy is also known for championing cosmetic surgery. In one scene, she brags about getting a $100,000 facelift. “Quite a few people have asked me if I had it done,” Halston says.

Her answer? “It depends on who it is,” Halston says. “Sometimes I just say, ‘Let’s put it this way, my forehead sometimes doesn’t move.’ But if it’s a true friend they’ll say something to me like, ‘Halston, why are you this age but you look better than me and I’m 10 years younger?’ I’ll say, ‘Here are my doctors.’ And then other times, I just say, ‘I’m half Sicilian!’”

Also in episode 4, Gloria Steinem makes a cameo appearance as herself. She offers some remarks to possible investors in a startup digital magazine for older women. “They had written her speech, but MPK is so smart,” Halston recalls. “He was just like, ‘Gloria, kind of say what you want to say along with what we put down for you. You’re Gloria Steinem. I’m not going to sit here and tell you exactly what to say.’ Then she just killed it. She crushed it.

“It was also like the hottest day and she couldn’t have been more pleasant,” Halston continues. “She’s like SJP. These are women leaders who lead with grace.”