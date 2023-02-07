LeBron James Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record, Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James scored his 38,388th career point Tuesday evening, becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. The 38-year-old James surpassed fellow Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had held the record since April 1984.

James went into Tuesday evening’s match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 36 points left to go before breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record 38,387 points. He shattered the record with roughly 10 seconds left in the third quarter, scoring two points off of a step-back fallaway jumper — the Crypto.com Arena crowd erupted in applause.

The game was immediately halted for a ceremony to commemorate the historical moment. Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat, took the floor to congratulate James, who was joined by his mother, wife and three children.

In a speech during the pause, James addressed the crowd, hailing the roaring Lakers fans for their support and offering thanks to his family, former NBA commissioner David Stern and Abdul-Jabbar.

“I just want to say thank you because I wouldn’t be me without y’all,” James said, before, stunned in the emotional moment, slipping some profanity out on TNT. “Fuck man. Thank you guys.”

Abdul-Jabbar was far from the only celebrity in attendance for the game. Magic Johnson, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher, Andy Garcia and Dwyane Wade and many others turned out, ready to witness history be made.

The record marks another feather in James’ cap as his 20-year-long NBA career continues roaring along, adding the scoring title to four championship rings and practically every notable honor to his name.