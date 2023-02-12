Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII, Defeating Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again, becoming NFL champions for the first time since 2020 with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams played well during the nail-biter of a game, which was tied 35-35 until the final minutes, when the Chiefs ran out the clock and won the game with a field goal, and didn’t leave enough time for the Eagles to score before the end of play.

Fox hosted this year’s telecast. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win came at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The event also featured a highly-anticipated halftime show performed by Rihanna, in her major return to live performance in front of the year’s biggest television audience.

Entering the game on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who just received his second NFL MVP award earlier this week, had the chance to snap a nine-game losing streak by league MVPs participating in football’s biggest night.

After the game, Mahomes spoke about the win to Terry Bradshaw, and shrugged off the ankle injury he seemed to irritate before halftime.

“I told you all this week there’s nothing that would keep me off of that football field,” he said. “I just want to shout out to my teammates. We challenged each other. It took everybody to win this football game.”

Going into the game, the Eagles were favored to win via both Vegas odds and the Madden NFL Simulation. Philadelphia last won a Super Bowl in 2017.