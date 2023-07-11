How to Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game Online

Ready for an All-Star-studded night?

The Major League Baseball All-Star game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the Mariners’ T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The event will broadcast on Fox, but can also be streamed live on a variety of live TV streamers such as DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV. The game concludes a run of special nights in baseball, following the Futures Game and 2023 MLB draft kick-off over the weekend, and Monday’s Home Run Derby.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial Buy Now

The All-Star game puts the best of the MLB’s American and National Leagues up against one another, an annual event that’s been on the program for 93 years. The American League is the reigning champ over the last nine years and leads the series 47-43-2.

Elected starters for the American League includes the Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz. The National League elected starters will include the Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen are set as the starting pitchers.

Cable-cutters can still tune into all the action with the help of a variety of live TV streamers. Below, check out the best ways to stream the MLB without cable:

At $70 a month, you get what you pay for with DirecTV Stream. Formerly AT&T TV, the streamer’s entertainment TV package includes ESPN, Fox, FS1 and NBC. The basic plan comes with more than 65 channels and 40,000 shows and movies on-demand, but you can also upgrade to their Choice Package for more than 90 channels, including live sports, and — best of all — a full year of HBO Max.

BUY NOW: 3-Day Free Trial

Sling TV is one of the best ways to stream the MLB this season. You can stream national games on TBS, ESPN and FS1 through their Sling Blue subscription ($45 a month) or their Sling Orange & Blue subscription ($60 a month). This means that you can also add on Sports Extra for as low as $11/month, granting access to MLB Network, NFL Redzone and the Big Ten Network. Plus, all of their packages are currently half off for your first month.

BUY NOW: $22.50/Month

If you already have Hulu, it only costs an additional $5.99 a month to add on their Live TV option, which now also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ for only $69.99 — a total steal. You’ll have access to more than 75 top channels, in addition to Hulu Original and exclusive series. You can also record Live TV with up to 50 hours of storage and can stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

BUY NOW: $65/Month

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ESPN, Fox and FS1. Their starter package, at $64.99 a month, includes 121 channels, a Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on three screens at once.

BUY NOW: $64.99/Month

ESPN+ is one of the best choices for die-hard sports fans as it offers specialized coverage, in-depth analysis and exclusive commentary. However, it’s important to note that live games aren’t available to stream on the platform in every market. If you’re just looking to stream sports, you can pay $7/month for their coverage, but the best deal is through the Disney Bundle which gets you ESPN+, Hulu+ and Disney+ for only $69.99/month. Also available on ESPN+ is their award-winning “30 for 30” sports documentaries and exclusive pay-per-view UFC events.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month