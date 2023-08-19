L.A. Galaxy Match, Dodgers Game and More Postponed as Hurricane Hilary Approaches Southern California

As Hurricane Hilary nears landfall in Los Angeles, weekend events from concerts to sports games are being postponed until further notice.

The L.A. Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake MLS match has been moved from Sunday, Aug. 20, to Oct. 14. Despite the near two-month gap between the original and rescheduled games, MLS will honor all tickets purchased for Sunday as access to the October game. Los Angeles Football Club has also rescheduled their Sunday home game against Colorado, which will now take place later in the week on Aug. 23. The LAFC game is still set to be held at BMO Stadium in L.A.

Our @MLS regular season match vs. Real Salt Lake has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 7:30PM due to inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area due to Hurricane Hilary.



Tickets originally purchased for Sunday’s match will be honored for the… pic.twitter.com/XI7LPXJRSk — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 19, 2023

Baseball fans can also expect this weekend’s game to be affected. Rather than pushing back their games, the L.A. Dodgers have moved up their Sunday game against the Miami Marlins to Saturday, making it a split double-header at Dodger Stadium beginning at noon. Other SoCal MLB teams have turned their Sunday games into Saturday doubleheaders, with the Angels playing the Tampa Rays at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. Saturday and the San Diego Padres playing the Arizona Diamondbacks at 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

This Sunday’s Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket concert at the Hollywood Bowl has also been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. The Hollywood Bowl has said that all tickets, including those for parking, shuttle and park and ride, are automatically valid for the new concert date.

For more information, please contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org pic.twitter.com/0iQJ0FvJVz — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) August 19, 2023

In an interview with Variety Friday, KABC’s chief meteorologist Dallas Raines explained this unprecedented weather phenomenon encroaching on Southern California. “This is my 40th year of forecasting weather in Southern California, and there have been many opportunities for tropical cyclones that have come up out of Mexico,” he said.

“I would go year after year during hurricane season, ‘Maybe this is the year that conditions are gonna be perfect to bring something up into Southern California.’ Every year, it would be no,” Raines added. “You need a perfect situation for these cyclones to actually come up on that trajectory and hold together once they encounter the cold water that’s off the California coastline. It’s about a once-in-a-century event.”