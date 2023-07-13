Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook Among Speakers Discussing Evolution of Sports Media at Variety’s Sports and Entertainment Summit

NBA stars Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Jaylen Brown and NCAA standout Angel Reese would make a great group of starters on the court. But when the quartet gathers in Los Angeles on July 13, they won’t be shooting hoops — they’ll be talking about the shifting landscape of athletics and media at Variety’s Sports and Entertainment Summit.

Alongside fellow athletes like Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin, the summit lineup also includes executives including Rosalyn Durant, exec VP and head of programming and acquisitions at ESPN; Jon Cruz, global head of sports partnerships at YouTube; and Karin Timpone, CMO at MLB. They’ll discuss everything from game programming and coverage to personalizing immersive experiences for viewers.

“Sports has always been entertainment but now we’re seeing these worlds collide more,” says “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” executive producer Paul Martin, who will appear on a panel titled “Trends in Sports Storytelling and Commentary.”

“It’s clear that when crossovers works it can have such a positive impact for both sides,” Martin adds. “This summit brings people together who understand what sports can bring to the entertainment world and what the entertainment world can bring to sports. I’m excited to be in a room with people from both sides.”

Range Sports co-president Greg Luckman says that industry dynamics change so quickly that there’s always something new to learn. “A conference like this has become that much more important because the sports industry is evolving and the pace of change is tough to keep up with,” says Luckman, who’s hosting a conversation with Griffin, Range Sports’ athlete in residence as well as the inaugural NIL (name, image, likeness) athlete of the year. “Curating a day like this is important because it provides different perspectives. We want to learn from others beyond our time on the panel.”

Griffin says he’s excited to participate because as the sports and entertainment worlds continue to merge, seeking varying perspectives on new strategies to capture value is essential, and he feels a specific responsibility to share his. “It’s important for people to remember that talent has to have a seat at the table,” he says. “You need to make sure you have the best plan for everyone, to protect and grow everyone’s interests. That leads to innovation. As an athlete I’m excited to offer my perspective.”

Former NBA player Patrick Patterson, the co-founder of Undisputed Prods., will appear on a panel called “Extending Success Beyond the Game.” He suggests a summit like this is especially important for athletes that aren’t (or aren’t yet) superstars, “the guys below that don’t know how to get their foot in the door, to learn everything they need for a smooth transition and how to develop the right skill sets.”

He hopes his panel will be helpful for athletes, executives and representatives alike. “It gives everyone an opportunity to listen and learn,” Patterson says.

He adds that many of the most important conversations will happen not on stage, but during lunch or other times set aside specifically for schmoozing. “Personally, for me, the networking is the most important part of events like these. There are a lot of people attending I want to meet and maybe collaborate with.”

Martin agrees that networking is crucial, revealing that the genesis of “Drive to Survive” came out of a networking opportunity. “I love events like this,” he says. “You never know who you’re going to meet or where it might lead. And those conversations can take you places that you can’t imagine when you walk through the door.”