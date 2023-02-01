Tom Brady Announces He’s Retiring ‘For Good’

NFL star Tom Brady has said he’s retiring — and for good this time.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the quarterback said: “I’m retiring – for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, only to make a shocking about-face just over a month later and sign up for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a Variety cover story last summer, Brady explained the U-turn, saying he “would have preferred to un-retire in July if I wanted to play. But I couldn’t. If I said I’m not playing, they’d make plans. So I felt there was a lot of pressure to make a decision quickly.”

In Wednesday’s video, Brady said his 2023 valediction “won’t be long-winded.”

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” said Brady. “Thank you to every single one of you for supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors. I could go on forever – there’s too many.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The 45-year-old player is retiring after 23 seasons.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. His last Super Bowl win, however, was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The legendary player finished up his final season with the team last month in a 31-14 play-off defeat.

Brady’s announcement came a day after the Los Angeles premiere of the film “80 for Brady,” a comedy about a group of ardent, senior Brady fans who travel to the Superbowl LI. He plays himself in the Paramount Pictures film, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, and releases this weekend.

Brady signed a whopping $375 million, 10-year deal with Fox Sports last year that was set to begin when he finished playing.