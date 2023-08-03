Tom Brady Becomes Co-Owner of Birmingham City Football Club: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Learn’

Tom Brady is the new co-owner of Birmingham City Football Club.

The newly-retired NFL legend revealed the news on Twitter Thursday morning in a short video. “So here’s the deal. I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you’re asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?'” he said in the clip. “Well, let’s just say, I’ve got a lot to learn.”

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Brady continued, “But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know that a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. And most importantly, I know I like being the underdog.”

Birmingham City Football Club recently began a new chapter in its nearly 150-year history when Shelby Companies Limited, which is a subsidiary of U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management, bought a majority stake in the club in July. Brady joins several other prominent names who have started to invest in English football teams, including Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with Wrexham FC.

“The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing,” Brady said at the end of his announcement. “We’ve got a song that says no matter what, you keep right on to the end of the road. And I’ll be on that road with you. I’ll see you at St. Andrew’s soon. It’s time to get to work. Let’s go.”