How to Watch the 2023 ESPY Awards

The ESPYS are set to return on Wednesday, July 12 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ESPN’s annual ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and be available to stream via DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.

The biggest names in sports will attend the upcoming ceremony to recognize nominees and honor winners in over 20 categories such as best athlete, men and women’s sports, breakthrough athlete, athlete with a disability, record-breaking performance, championship performance and comeback athlete.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for their effort to fight for equal pay. Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V. Award for Perseverance to celebrate his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Buffalo Bills training staff will be awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service for their teamwork for committing themselves to saving Damar Hamlin’s life, after his collapse on the football field.

In addition to Arthur Ashe Award, Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Pat Tillman Award, nominees will also be in contention for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

The nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award include Jamal Hill, Jrue Holiday, Lauren Holiday and Brad Stuver. The nominees for the Sports Humanitarian Team include the Connecticut Sun, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and the San Antonio Spurs. The Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award nominees include Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis and Rishan Patel.

Attendees from the sports world include Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Sue Bird, Chris Paul, Mike Tyson, Travis Kelce, Damar Hamlin, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Livvy Dunne and Becky Lynch.

The sports celebration will not have a host this year but will include an opening performance from Lil Wayne, with additional performances throughout the ceremony from H.E.R. and The House of Vibe All-Stars.

