Angel Reese to Launch Foundation Dedicated to Female Empowerment

Angel Reese announced the launch of the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which will be dedicated to empowering girls and women through sports, education, financial literacy and more.

The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball champion shared the news at the Variety and Sportico Sports and Entertainment Summit, saying she will launch her namesake foundation to foster equal opportunities for young women in areas where they have been overlooked. She was joined on stage at the event by sports journalist Taylor Rooks, who moderated the keynote conversation.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation will strive to create equitable resources for young women and underrepresented groups through several initiatives, including programs that teach solutions to overcome systemic challenges, as well as provide resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world.

In the coming weeks, the foundation will begin offering young women the opportunity to join basketball camps, financial literacy programs, scholarship initiatives, holiday events and ongoing community programming and engagement.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation will launch at Reese’s alma mater, Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, on Aug. 19. The kick-off event will include a “Back-to-School Giveback Block Party,” where the foundation will donate school supplies, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene products and living essentials to children in need in the Baltimore area.

Earlier this year, Reese led the Louisiana State University Lady Tigers to a National Championship victory, defeating the University of Iowa’s Hawkeyes. The championship win also earned her the title of NCAA women’s basketball’s most valuable player.