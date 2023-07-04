This Air Purifier Deal on Amazon Gets You Two Brand-Name Units for the Price of One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as essential these days as a good air purifier. With threats of Covid still lingering, and air quality concerns being triggered by the wildfires in Canada, a portable air purifier will go a long way toward ensuring that the air in your space is clean, smoke-free and germ-free too.

There are a number of air purifier deals on Amazon right now tied to Prime Day, but the best deal gets you a two-pack of the best-selling Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier for just $249.99 (For reference: BestBuy.com has a single air purifier priced at $229, so the Amazon deal essentially gets you two air purifiers for the price of one).

Amazon

Shark HP102PK2 Clean Sense Air Purifier 2 Pack $429.99 $249.99

The Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier uses a powerful HEPA filter to trap and eliminate 99.98% of harmful particles in the air. In addition to capturing dust, dander, pet hair and smoke, the air purifier can filter out particulate matter as small as one micron in size, including common allergens and germs. An activated carbon filter helps to eliminate cooking odors, fumes (I.e. from paint) and potentially dangerous formaldehyde gasses.

Each Shark Air Purifier can provide coverage for a room up to 500 square feet in size. The compact design and light weight (under six pounds) makes it easy to move the portable purifier from room to room as needed.

The Clean Sense Air Purifier offers four different fan speeds that you can set yourself using the digital control panel. Shark’s “Clean Sense IQ” can also automatically track the air quality in your room, to quickly adjust power and purification levels.

We’ve personally tested this Shark Air Purifier and like how quickly it gets to work, especially to remove dust in the air and annoying smells. We also like how discreet it is: the fans are whisper-quiet and you can dim the lights on the control panel so they don’t blink and keep you up at night.

Don’t just take our word for it: the Shark HP102 Air Purifier is one of the best-reviewed models online, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of verified shoppers.

Regularly $229 each, get a two-pack for just $249 right now as part of this Amazon air purifier deal. It’s almost like getting a 2-for-1 offer. See full details here.